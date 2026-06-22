HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Cast Roundtable Video Arrives Ahead of Season 3 Premiere

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HBO posted a cast roundtable video for HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Season 3, giving viewers an informal, conversational look at the series' ensemble ahead of the new season's premiere on HBO Max. The clip has been described as the most laughter a Targaryen feast has ever produced, suggesting a lighter tone than the show's typically intense promotional material.

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON is based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood and serves as a prequel to Game of Thrones, set approximately 200 years before the events of that series. It centers on the Targaryen dynasty and the civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons. The eight-episode third season continues storylines established in the first two seasons of the HBO drama.

As previously covered on BroadwayWorld, the official Season 3 trailer confirmed the return of Matt Smith and Emma D'Arcy, with Olivia Cooke also back as Alicent Hightower. The season is set to run eight episodes on HBO Max.

BroadwayWorld also reported on an earlier teaser that set the June 21 premiere date and featured battle footage and dragons alongside the returning principal cast.

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