Gemma Knight Jones, Jacqueline Boatswain & Tega Alexander Join BRIDGERTON Season 5 Cast

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Gemma Knight Jones, Jacqueline Boatswain, and Tega Alexander have joined the Season 5 cast of Bridgerton, which will spotlight introverted middle daughter Francesca Stirling.

Jones will play the role of Lady Elizabeth Ashworth, an old friend of Michaela's who serves as her confidante and guide to London. Boatswain will play Michaela’s mother, Helen Stirling, who guides the character with tough love. Alexander is Christopher Anderson, a Regency-era Casanova, who faces inner self-doubt as THE SON of Lord Anderson.

Bridgerton Season 5 follows the character Francesca (Hannah Dodd). Two years after losing her beloved husband, John, Fran decides to reenter the marriage mart for practical reasons. But when John’s cousin Michaela (Masali Baduza) returns to London to tend to the Kilmartin estate, Fran’s complicated feelings will have her questioning whether to stick to her pragmatic intentions or pursue her inner passions.

Jess Brownell serves as showrunner and executive produces the series alongside Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and Chris Van Dusen. The first four seasons are currently streaming on Netflix.

Gemma Knight Jones is a stage and screen performer whose work spans television, film and theatre. Television credits include Kill Jackie (Amazon), Mobland (Paramount+), GOING DUTCH (FOX), Professor T (ITV), Andor (Disney+) and the long-running BBC series EastEnders. Her theatre work includes A Christmas Carol (Old Vic), Come From Away (Phoenix Theatre), Falsettos (The Other Palace), The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (Gielgud & Piccadilly Theatre), The Lion KING (Lyceum Theatre), Sister Act, Hairspray (UK tour), Been So Long (Young Vic).

Boatswain recently wrapped on The Blame for ITV opposite Michelle Keegan. Last year she filmed both The Marlow Murder Club and series 2 of After The Flood, reprising he role as Sarah Mackie. Before this, she performed in the RSC’s Pericles, directed by Tamara Harvey, which played in both Stratford and Chicago. Additionally, Boatswain is a stage actor, having appeared alongside Tom Hiddleston in Coriolanus at the Donmar Warehouse as well as working many times with the National Theatre and Old Vic.

Alexander can be seen most recently in Guy Ritchie's MOBLAND for Paramount+ and THE SANDMAN for Netflix. He is a multi-talented creative dedicated to pushing boundaries in acting, directing, and creative storytelling across multiple mediums.

Gemma Knight Jones Photo Credit: Alan Howard; Jacqueline Boatswain Photo Credit: Darren Bell; Tega Alexander Photo Credit: Marc Sirisi