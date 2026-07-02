GET REAL Teaser Arrives for Hulu's Talk Format Series

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A teaser for GET REAL, Hulu's talk format series, has been posted to the streaming platform's YouTube channel, offering an early look at the show ahead of its broader rollout. The clip features Miranda Hope, Hunter Harris, Peyton Dix, and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

GET REAL is a talk format series from Hulu that brings together hosts and guests to discuss the platform's current programming. Previous episodes have covered reality series and Hulu originals, with rotating guest hosts joining the conversation each week. The format centers on candid reactions and commentary rather than traditional interview segments.

The series has already produced several episodes available on Hulu's YouTube channel. Past installments have featured guest hosts including Amanda Hirsch and Morgan Stewart McGraw, with conversations ranging across Hulu's reality and scripted offerings. The show functions as both a companion piece to Hulu's programming and a standalone talk format.

BroadwayWorld has covered previous GET REAL episodes, including a segment with KATIE Maloney and Matt Rogers previewing HOUSE OF STASSI and an episode focused on MILLION DOLLAR NANNIES with Morgan Stewart McGraw, Tinx, and Jack McCann.