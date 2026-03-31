Eli Roth's New Horror Film ICE CREAM MAN Gets Summer Release

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Ice Cream Man, the new movie from horror director Eli Roth, will hit theaters on August 7, 2026. The film will have a theatrical run in NORTH AMERICA on over 2000 screens via Iconic Events Releasing.

Ice Cream Man is set in an idyllic summer town that descends into madness when an ice cream man serves kids sweet delights with horrifying results. The film stars Ari Millen (“Orphan Black”) as the titular character, along with Benjamin Byron Davis (Guardians of the Galaxy 3), Karen Cliche (Thanksgiving), Dylan Hawco (“Heartland”), Sarah Abbott (Netflix’s The Body, Poser), Shiloh O’Reilly (Thanksgiving), Kiori Mirza Waldman, Charlie Zeltzer (“The Handmaid's Tale”), and Charlie Storey (Thanksgiving).

Rounding out the cast is Roth himself, the filmmaker behind the Cabin Fever franchise, the Hostel franchise, and Thanksgiving, among others. Along with directing and producing the film, Roth co-wrote the script with longtime collaborator Noah Belson (The Rotten Fruit). Ice Cream Man is Roth’s first film under The Horror Section’s banner, following the company’s launch in March 2025.

The film features an original score from Emmy Award-winning composer Brandon Roberts with additional music by Snoop Dogg, and prosthetic makeup effects by Steve Newburn (Thanksgiving) and Academy Award winner Adrien Morot (Thanksgiving, The Whale). Cream Productions’ Kate Harrison (Thanksgiving) served as producer alongside Roth.

Check out the newly released teaser poster below: