Dawnn Lewis and Glynn Turman Reprising A DIFFERENT WORLD Characters in Netflix Sequel Series

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Netflix has announced additional cast members for the A Different World sequel series, including Dawnn Lewis and Glynn Turman, who will be reprising their roles from the original series. The release date for the Netflix sequel is forthcoming.

Lewis will once again play Jaleesa Vinson-Taylor, with Broadway alum Glynn Turman as Col. Bradford Taylor. New additions to the franchise are Tichina Arnold as Darlene Duvall, Joshua Suiter as Andrem and Raven Goodwin as Dr. Brooklyn Boyer.

The logline reads: "When Deborah, Dwayne Wayne, and Whitley Gilbert's free-spirited, well-intentioned, yet rebellious youngest child, enters her freshman year at Hillman College, she finds the shadow of her parents difficult to escape as she sets out to build her own legacy, while having the time of her life, alongside a whole new generation of Hillman's best and brightest."

The alumni cast also includes Jenifer Lewis, Charnele Brown, Kadeem Hardison, Jasmine Guy, Darryl M. Bell, and Cree Summer. Additional guest stars are Vincent Jamal Hooper as Ellington, Elijah J. Roberts as Jalen, Renee Harrison as Candace, Famecia Ward as Nellie Gaines, and Dasan Onyx Frazier as Xavier.

Other previously announced cast includes Maleah Joi Moon (Hell’s Kitchen) as Deborah, Alijah Kai Haggins (Everybody Hates Chris) as Rashida, Cornell Young (Doing Life) as Shaquille, Kennedi Reece (TK) as Hazel, Jordan Aaron Hall (The Idea of You) as Amir, and Chibuikem Uche (One Of Us Is Lying) as Kojo.

Felicia Pride (Grey’s Anatomy, Queen Sugar) serves as showrunner/executive producer/writer. Debbie Allen, who directed 83 episodes of the original series and served as primary director from 1988-1993, returns for the sequel. She will direct three episodes, including the first episode.

Writers from the original series, Reggie Rock Bythewood (Shots Fired, Swagger) and Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King, Love & Basketball) return as Executive Producers alongside Mandy Summers (That 90’s Show, The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh) and Tom Werner (The Connors, Roseanne).

Dawnn Lewis Photo Credit: ALBERTO E. RODRIGUEZ

Glynn Turman Photo Credit: Bobby Vuillard