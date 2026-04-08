Composer Theodore Shapiro to be Honored with 2026 BMI Icon Award

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Emmy award-winning composer Theodore Shapiro will be honored with the BMI Icon Award at the 2026 BMI Film, TV and Visual Media Awards on May 13th in Beverly Hills, CA.

The ceremony will also salute the composers of the previous year’s top-grossing films, top-rated primetime network television series, and highest-ranking cable and streamed media programs. The evening will be hosted by BMI CEO Mike O’Neill, BMI Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue & Creative Officer, Mike Steinberg, and BMI Vice President, Creative, Film, TV & Visual Media, Tracy McKnight.

Shapiro will receive the award for his body of work across film and television over the last 25 years, which includes comedies like The Devil Wears Prada, 13 Going on 30 and Dodgeball, and dramas like Bombshell, The Eyes of Tammy Faye and The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.

Throughout his career, the Brown University and Juilliard alum’s scores have contributed to over a billion dollars in cumulative box office revenue. Most recently, he earned back-to-back Emmy awards for his work on both seasons of Apple TV+’s Severance and scored the 2025 hit thriller The Housemaid, directed by Paul Feig. Looking ahead, Shapiro is set to deliver scores for the highly anticipated film The Devil Wears Prada 2, due in theatres May 1st, as well as Focker in Law, out November 25th, and the Apple TV+ mini-series The Off Weeks, starring Ben Stiller, Jessica Chastain and Richard Gere.

Shapiro has won 25 BMI Awards throughout his career for his scores on notable films and TV programs. In receiving this honor, Shapiro joins a list of BMI Icon Award recipients, including Terence Blanchard, Mychael Danna, Alexandre Desplat, Ramin Djawadi, Harry Gregson-Williams, James Newton Howard, Christopher Lennertz, Thomas Newman, Rachel Portman (PRS), Mike Post, Atticus Ross, Alan Silvestri, Brian Tyler and John Williams, among others.