Chris Evans to Play Gene Kelly in New John Logan Film

Chris Evans will play Gene Kelly in a new untitled film written and produced by John Logan.

Deadline reports that the film is based on an original concept created by Evans, following a 12 year old boy who works on the MGM Lot in 1952 and creates an imaginary friendship with the Gene Kelly while he works on his next film.

No studio is attached to the film at this time. Evans will also produce the film, alongside Mark Kassen. Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman will also executive produce, reuniting with Evans after working together on Knives Out.

Gene Kelly starred in iconic movie musicals, such as Singin' In the Rain, An American in Paris, On the Town, Xanadu, and Brigadoon. He was also seen on Broadway in Pal Joey, The Time of Your Life, One For the Money, and Leave it to Me! He also won an

Chris Evans portrayed Captain America in several MCU films, namely Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), and Captain America: Civil War (2016), and the ensemble films The Avengers (2012), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019). His work in the Marvel series established him as one of the highest-paid actors in the world.[2]

Besides comic book roles, Evans starred in the drama Gifted (2017), the mystery film Knives Out (2019), and the television miniseries Defending Jacob (2020). He made his directorial debut in 2014 with the romantic drama Before We Go, which he also produced and starred in. Evans made his Broadway debut in the 2018 revival of Kenneth Lonergan's play Lobby Hero, which earned him a Drama League Award nomination.