CAMP ROCK 3 Sets the ‘All Roads Lead To Camp’ Bus Tour Across the U.S.

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To celebrate the upcoming premiere of “Camp Rock 3,” Disney will kick off the “All Roads Lead to Camp” bus tour. Following a pop-up at “CMA Fest,” the coast-to-coast tour arrived in Nashville on Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4, for “Let Freedom Sing! MUSIC CITY July 4th” before setting out on the monthlong road trip, which will make stops across the United States before reaching its final destination, D23: The Ultimate Fan Event in Anaheim, California, on Aug. 14.

The immersive “Camp Rock” experience features a throwback “Disney Knees” photo moment, a “Camp Rock 3” hat customization station, exclusive photo opportunities in and around the “Camp Rock” bus, special giveaways and more surprises inspired by the fan-favorite franchise. Take a look at the dates for the coast-to-coast tour below.

In collaboration with the American Camp Association (ACA), the bus will make special stops at select ACA-accredited summer camps along its journey to bring the spirit of "Camp Rock 3" directly to campers. Disney is also teaming up with ACA to offer scholarships (a.k.a. camperships) to make summer camp possible for underserved kids across the country.

Camp Rock 3 picks up when Connect 3 loses their opening act for a major reunion tour, returning to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing. As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise, and friendships are tested, leading to unexpected alliances, revelations and romances. ​The highly anticipated film premieres Aug. 13 on Disney Channel and streams the next day on Disney+.

Joining THE FRANCHISE are Liamani Segura (Sage), Malachi Barton (Fletch), Lumi Pollack (Rosie), Sherry Cola (Lark), Hudson Stone (Desi), Casey Trotter (Cliff), Brooklynn Pitts (Callie) and Ava Jean (Madison). Returning cast members include Joe Jonas (Shane Gray), Nick Jonas (Nate Gray), Kevin Jonas (Jason Gray) and Maria Canals-Barrera (Connie). Directed by Veronica Rodriguez (“The Slumber Party”) and written by Eydie Faye (“The Slumber Party”), the movie is produced by Disney Kids & Family and features choreography by Jamal Sims.

Tour Dates

July 16 - Charleston, South Carolina

July 18 - Atlanta, Georgia

July 20 - Charlotte, North Carolina

July 24 - New Franklin, Ohio

July 26 - Detroit, Michigan

July 31 - Chicago, Illinois

Aug. 4 - Denver, Colorado

Aug. 9 - Los Angeles, California

Aug. 11 - San Diego, California

Aug. 14-16 - Anaheim, California

Photo Credit: Disney

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