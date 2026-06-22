Billie Eilish Concert Film HIT ME HARD AND SOFT Gets Home Release

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The sold-out tour is heading home. Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour, the new concert film from the musician and renowned filmmaker James Cameron, will be available to buy or rent on Digital beginning June 23, 2026 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Captured during Eilish's world tour, the film is an innovative new concert experience from the performer, who directs alongside Cameron. The film brings their cinematic vision to life, documenting the behind-the-scenes moments of the tour through Eilish's eyes, along with the rush, the pressure, and the closeness she shares with the crowd.

The film also features appearances from Finneas, Andrew Marshall, Solomon Smith, Abraham Nouri, Tom Crouch, Jane Horner, Ava Horner. This is her second concert film, following 2021's Happier Than Ever.

Since its release in 2024, the RIAA platinum-certified HIT ME HARD AND SOFT album has amassed over 10 BILLION global streams and has reached #1 in 25 countries. In its first week, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT officially surpassed Eilish's previous album sales, selling 339k units and 90k in vinyl in the U.S., making this her biggest career debut.

She is also one of only two artists and the youngest to have sold more than 300,000 units in the first week in the last 8-years, and the first female solo artist to have an album with 3 songs ("LUNCH," "CHIHIRO," and "BIRDS OF A FEATHER") gaining over 8 million streams daily in the Top 10 Spotify Global Chart in its first week.

The album received seven nominations at the Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year. Eilish launched her corresponding tour in September of 2024, embarking on a nationwide run including three sold-out shows at New York City's legendary Madison Square Garden.

Photo Credit: Paramount

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