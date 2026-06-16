BLOODAXE Renewed for Season Two at Prime Video Ahead of Series Premiere

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Prime Video has renewed Bloodaxe for a second season ahead of the debut of Season One. Created, written, and executive produced by Michael Hirst and Horatio Hirst, the epic historical drama tells the true story of legendary Viking warrior Erik Bloodaxe and his formidable wife, Gunnhild, Mother of Kings. Season Two production is slated to begin this August in Dublin, Ireland.

“As the writers and showrunners of Bloodaxe, Horatio and I are very excited to announce that Amazon have also already commissioned a second season of our new Norse saga for Prime Video, which begins shooting in Ireland within a few weeks,” Michael Hirst said. “We recognize how fortunate we are and we would both like to thank Peter Friedlander and Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in us and in this new incarnation of a show which means so much to millions of people across the world."

In Season One, Bloodaxe chronicles the rise of famous Norse raider, Erik Bloodaxe (Xavier Molyneux), and his wife, Gunnhild, Mother of Kings (Jessica Madsen). As they fight for the throne of Norway, the land is torn apart by fierce rivals, shifting loyalties, and bloody betrayals. With war looming and chaos consuming the kingdom, drawing in the ruthless Kings of other Scandinavian countries, and even a powerful English ruler, the stage is set for a thundering, cataclysmic, compelling and new Norse Saga.

In addition to Molyneux and Madsen, the first season stars Karlis Arnolds Avots, Levi Miller, Rod Hallett, Alina Tomnikov, Sisse Marie, Rune Temte, and Jesper Christensen. Season One will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Bloodaxe is created, written, and executive produced by Michael Hirst, who previously helmed the series Vikings, alongside Horatio Hirst. Additional executive producers include Steve Stark under his Toluca Pictures banner, Arturo Interian, Morgan O'Sullivan, John Weber, and Sheila Hockin. The series is produced by MGM Television.

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