Alex Kinter Scores Prestigious International Film Festival Wins with Short Indie Film

After making his screenwriting and directorial debut, Dallas-based video production visionary Alex Kinter recently received a record 20 international laurels from the world's most prestigious film festivals for his short independent mid-mod film, "Poolside." Among his increasing wins, he has been awarded "Best Short Film" by the Indie Short Fest (an affiliate of the Los Angeles International Film Festival), New York Movie Awards, and Andromeda Film Festival. The art house flick, which has also been selected for global festival premieres in Cannes, Prague and Milan later this year, is slated for mass distribution and streaming availability on Amazon Prime and Video on Demand.

A renowned multimedia producer and owner of Kinter Media, Kinter's vision for "Poolside" centers on the character study of a troubled soul, and his desire to explore the underlying depths of fear, darkness and isolation experienced by his protagonist-- a tormented 1950's high society housewife juxtaposed against an idyllic American dream home. Alone at her indoor pool, she struggles to maintain her sanity and understand the distressing voices she hears whenever she's underwater. "I wanted to create a movie that was transcendentally honest and human," Kinter said. "The story touches on survival and what an individual deals with, both mentally and emotionally, to cope each day in the face of larger forces around us that influence our well-being," he said. The film stars Anne Beyer, Giovannie Cruz, and Oscar Seung. "The house in the film represents existence and its different rooms hold different memories. I think audiences will have a unique experience through the lead character and her journey of self-realization," he shared.

Though the film was initially completed and released in 2019, Kinter admits that the creation process was accompanied by a somber period of setbacks, delays and great loss. Erik Schuessler, his co-director and writer on the "Poolside" project, passed away before the film was released. From this reality, Kinter explains that "Poolside" has taken on a deeper, more symbolic meaning as he now considers the film a living tribute to his creative partner. "Erik was positioned at the heart of the project and brought everything to life with his passion," he said. "The entire production team, cast, and crew are eternally grateful for his contributions, and through our film, we're committed to keeping his memory alive," he concluded.

A complete listing of selections, nominations, and awards for "Poolside" is included below:

Official Selections

Indie Shorts Awards New York - New York, New York

Indie Shorts Awards Cannes - Cannes, France

Prague International Film Festival - Prague, Czech Republic

Global Indie Film Fest - Glasgow, Scotland

Andromeda Film Festival - Istanbul, Turkey

Milan Gold Awards - Milan, Italy

Florence Film Awards - Tuscany, Italy

Nominations - Finalist

Lisbon Film Rendezvous - Lisbon, Portugal (In Consideration)

Awards - Award Winner

Indie Short Fest - Best Thriller Short, Jury Award of Excellence

Independent Shorts Awards - Platinum Award for Best Mystery Short, Gold Award for Best First Time Director, Gold Award for Best Cinematography, Best Film of the Month (Runner-Up)

IndieX Film Fest - Award of Excellence (Special Mention), Best Women Short

Art Film Awards - Best Short Film

Best Indie Film Awards - Best Indie Experimental Film (Short)

Andromeda Film Festival - Best Short Film

Milan Gold Awards - Silver Award for Indie Short Film

New York Movie Awards - Best Indie Short Film

Florence Film Awards - Honorable Mention for Indie Short Film

FILMHAUS - Honorable Mention Award for Indie Short Film

Additional details about "Poolside" can be found on the official film IMDb page here.