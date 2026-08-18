ZLY. WARSZAWSKA JAZZ OPERA Will Come to Teatr Rampa

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Teatr Rampa in Warsaw will present "Zły. Warszawska Jazz Opera" throughout the fall, with performances scheduled from Sept. 4 through Dec. 20, 2026. The production is a musical theater adaptation based on Leopold Tyrmand's novel "Zły" and his "Dziennik 1954," combining the stories with an original jazz score.

The production is directed by Jerzy Jan Połoński, with a script by Michał Walczak and music by Marcin Partyka. Marika Wojciechowska designed the sets and costumes, while Jarosław Staniek is responsible for choreography. Karolina Jacewicz and Mateusz Kokot created the projections, and Maciej Iwańczyk designed the lighting.

Set in Warsaw in the 1950s, the production combines elements of Tyrmand's crime novel with material from his diary. The story takes place in a city being rebuilt after World War II, where organized crime, censorship and political control exist alongside the emerging jazz culture. The production was created for Teatr Rampa's 50th anniversary.

The cast includes Kamila Boruta-Marszałek as Meto, Roma Leopard and Aniela; Karol Drozd as Leopold Tyrmand and Zły; Krzysztof Godlewski as Jakub Wirus and Jan Wcześniak; Maciej Gąsiorek as Stefan "Kisiel" Kisielewski, Juliusz Kalodont, Franciszek Życzliwy and Kitwaszewski; Agata Łabno as Krystyna and Marta Majewska; Dominika Łakomska as Michalina Dziarska and Milena De Vers; and Agnieszka Makowska as Ymka, Eugenia Śmigło and Wiesław Mechciński. The company also includes Konrad Marszałek, Anna Mierzwa, Paweł Monsiel, Karol Osentowski, Jarosław Staniek and Robert Tondera.

The September performances are scheduled for Sept. 4 and 5 at 7 p.m. and Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. Additional performances are scheduled Oct. 22-25 and Dec. 17-20, with further dates listed through Dec. 20. The production runs approximately 120 minutes with one intermission.

Tickets are currently listed from 150.90 Polish złoty, including mandatory fees, through eBilet. Availability varies by performance, with tickets currently listed for several of the October and December performances. Tickets are also sold through Teatr Rampa's official ticketing system.

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