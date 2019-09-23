Vergennes Opera House Announces 2019-2020 Season

Once again, the all-volunteer team at the Vergennes Opera House has pulled together a robust and eclectic season of shows for locals and visitors alike to enjoy. The season kicks off on October 12 with a rousing blues event and ends on February 29 with the presentation of the 7th annual Carnevale Vergennes.

"This season we've brought back some favorites along with a smattering of new shows, including two events that are free to the public. Our mission includes being an economic driver for the city of Vergennes and we are confident that our 2019-2020 season line-up will bring people from far and wide to enjoy all that the little city has to offer," said Gerianne Smart, President of the Friends of the Vergennes Opera House.

Season line-up

THE 802 BLUES REVUE II Saturday, October 12, 7:30pm: Based on overwhelming audience responses to the 802 Blues Revue #1, (and a sold-out show in 2018!) Downtown Bob Stannard returns to open our 2019-2020 season. And, just like lat year, he will be accompanied by Those Dangerous Bluesmen as well a a few surprise guests! Like a circus ringmaster, Downtown Bob Stannard creates an atmosphere of exceptional Vermont-made blues, fun and musical surprises. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Doors and cash bar (by Bar Antidote) will open at 6:30pm. Open seating.



U.S. AIR FORCE AMERICAN CLARINET QUARTET, FREE COMMUNITY CONCERT, Thursday, October 24, 7pm: The United States Air Force American Clarinet Quartet is a component of the United States Air Force Heritage of America Band, stationed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, VA. As professional Airman-musicians, the members of the American Clarinet Quartet are dedicated to using the power of music to honor our veterans, inspire patriotism, communicate the Air Force story, and recruit those who are interested in serving our nation. The group is delighted to be returning to the acoustically rich Vergennes Opera House for a very special night of music.



DWIGHT & NICOLE, American Roots Band, Saturday, November 9, 7:30pm: We are pleased to welcome back, after several years and many awards and accolades later, Dwight Ritcher and Nicole Nelson. They are well known for their dynamic live shows and well-crafted songs; gaining plenty of industry respect with nods for nine Boston Music Awards, seven Boston Phoenix Awards, seven Daysie Awards, and six New England Music Awards. Joining them on stage is powerhouse drummer Ezra Oklan. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Doors and cash bar (by Bar Antidote) will open at 6:30pm. Open seating.



BROADWAY DIRECT, Friday, December 6, 7:30pm: Now in its 14th year, this brainchild of local resident, and professional actor Bill Carmichael (we know him as Bill Walsh of course) brings together some of his professional acting/singing/dancing friends from NY and Boston to present an evening of familiar, funny, moving and exceptional music. Several local area high school students will also participate. This is a local early holiday favorite for family and friends to enjoy. Always popular and typically sells out! Tickets are $15 in advance for Adults and Seniors or $18 at the door, and $5 for student 19 and younger.



LC JAZZ WINTER THAW FREE COMMUNITY CONCERT, Saturday, February 8, 2020, 7:30pm: For more than 25 years, LC Jazz has raised and donated thousands of dollars to area students in pursuit of their musical education. FREE with a suggested donation at the door of any amount. 100% of the proceeds go to the LC Jazz Scholarship. This show is just what we need after a long winter...great music and plenty of dancing. Though this event is free, we suggest you secure a ticket online. Doors and cash bar (by Bar Antidote) open at 6:30pm.



CARNEVALE VERGENNES, Saturday, February 29, 2020, 7:30pm: This annual fund-raiser supports three area non-profits with incredible, outrageous and unforgettable FUN! This is the 7th year we have helped to produce and host this amazing evening of outrageous fun. The evening features costumed guests (based on a theme), games of chance and skill where everybody wins! There is also plenty of dancing...all to benefit three beneficiary non-profits: Boys & Girls Club of Greater Vergennes, Vergennes Partnership and the Vergennes Opera House. Tickets are $35 each online. Doors and cash bar featuring Bar Antidote opens at 7:30pm.



As an all-volunteer organization, 100% of everything we raise is reinvested into the continued restoration and upkeep of the opera house as well as the marketing and promotion of the events we produce each season. These events, as well as those presented by others in the Opera House, are important components of a vibrant and successful downtown.

More information can be found at www.VergennesOperaHouse.org or call 802-877-6737.





