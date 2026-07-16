TURANDOT Will Come to The Seoul Arts Center

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The Seoul Arts Center will present its 2026 production of Puccini’s opera “Turandot” in July at the Opera Theater in Seoul, South Korea. The production is scheduled for July 22, 23 and 25, 2026, with performances beginning at 7:30 p.m. each evening. The opera will have a running time of approximately 150 minutes and is recommended for elementary school-aged audiences and older.

Presented by the Seoul Arts Center, “Turandot” will feature performances in the venue’s Opera Theater. Ticket prices are listed across multiple seating categories, with R seats priced at KRW 200,000, S seats at KRW 150,000, A seats at KRW 100,000, B seats at KRW 70,000, C seats at KRW 50,000 and D seats at KRW 30,000. The official event listing directs audiences to the Seoul Arts Center ticketing system for reservations.

The Seoul Arts Center has not yet released the full cast and creative team information for the 2026 production. Additional performance details, including casting announcements and production credits, are expected to be announced through the official event page.

“Turandot” is one of Giacomo Puccini’s most widely performed operas, featuring the story of Princess Turandot and the suitor who attempts to solve her three riddles. The Seoul Arts Center’s 2026 staging will be part of its ongoing opera programming at the Opera Theater.

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