🎭 NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Rehearsal footage from MAHLER'S RÜCKERT-LIEDER at the Metropolitan Opera offers an inside look at mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato working through the song "Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen" with the Met Orchestra. The clip captures the collaborative process between DiDonato and the ensemble, with particular attention to the interplay between voice and woodwinds.

The Rückert-Lieder are a set of five orchestral songs composed by Gustav Mahler, setting texts by the German Romantic poet Friedrich Rückert. "Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen" is notable for its sustained, inward quality and its prominent writing for oboe and English horn. In the rehearsal footage, principal oboist John Upton and English horn player Pedro R. Díaz are featured alongside DiDonato.

The session is conducted by Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin, and the performance is part of the company's 2025–26 season. Videography is by Neville Braithwaite.

DiDonato is also appearing at the Met this season in INNOCENCE, the final opera by composer Kaija Saariaho, which receives its Met premiere in the 2025–26 season. BroadwayWorld previously covered the trailer for that production.

More on Met Opera Recent Articles Video: MAHLER'S RÜCKERT-LIEDER Rehearsal Footage Released by Met Opera 6/18/2026

Don't Miss a Opera News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Local Shows