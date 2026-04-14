THE TENDER LAND and ROMÉO ET JULIETTE Set for Park City Opera Summer 2026 Season

🎭 NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Park City Opera has announced details for its Summer 2026 season, featuring two fully staged productions—Aaron Copland’s The Tender Land and Charles Gounod’s Roméo et Juliette—alongside a new weekly outdoor concert series and additional community programming. The season will include sixteen public events presented across multiple venues throughout Park City from June 27 through August 24. Programming will take place at locations including the Eccles Center, Temple Har Shalom, The Shed at Promontory Club, Park Meadows Country Club, City Park, and the Park City Library.

The announcement follows the company’s recent productions of The Barber of Seville and The Gift of the Magi, as Park City Opera continues to expand its presence as a local classical music organization.

“This is our most ambitious season yet,” said Artistic Director and Co-founder Benjamin Beckman. “With two mainstage productions, a weekly outdoor series that takes audiences on a musical journey around the globe, and performances woven throughout Park City all summer long, there truly is something for everyone.”

“From the beginning, our mission has been to make opera feel welcoming and alive,” added Development Director and Co-founder Lisl Wangermann.

THE TENDER LAND

Park City Opera will open its summer season with The Tender Land, with music by Aaron Copland. The production will be performed on Saturday, July 18 and Sunday, July 19, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. at Temple Har Shalom. Sung in English, the opera will run approximately two hours with one intermission and will be accompanied by a chamber orchestra.

Set in the rural United States during the 1930s, the opera follows Laurie, a young woman facing the transition from adolescence to adulthood as she approaches her high school graduation. The arrival of an outsider prompts her to consider leaving behind the life she has always known.

The production will be staged in an intimate setting, with audiences seated close to the performers. The evening will also include light refreshments, a cash bar, and additional artistic elements throughout the venue.

ROMÉO ET JULIETTE

The season will conclude with Roméo et Juliette by Charles Gounod, performed on Friday, August 21, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, August 23, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. at the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts. Sung in French with English supertitles, the production will run approximately three hours.

Based on William Shakespeare’s tragedy, the opera follows the relationship between Roméo and Juliette as they navigate a longstanding feud between their families. The production will feature a twelve-voice chorus, a forty-piece orchestra, and ballet dancers.

This marks Park City Opera’s debut at the Eccles Center, with additional pre-show elements including themed displays and concessions.

OPERA AROUND THE WORLD

A new addition for Summer 2026, “Opera Around the World” will be presented as a free weekly concert series in partnership with Mountain Town Music. Performances will take place every Monday evening from July 13 through August 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the City Park Bandstand.

Each program will highlight music from a different region, featuring selections of opera, art song, and chamber works performed by members of the Park City Opera Artists Collective. The series is free and open to the public, with no tickets required.

ADDITIONAL SUMMER EVENTS

Additional programming will include performances at Promontory Club’s outdoor amphitheater, the return of the “Opera on the Patio” series at the Park City Library on select summer evenings, and an educational lecture on opera history at the Park City Museum.

TICKETS & INFORMATION

Tickets for The Tender Land and Roméo et Juliette are now available at www.parkcityopera.org. The “Opera Around the World” series and “Opera on the Patio” events are free and do not require tickets.