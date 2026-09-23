THE SWANS OF HARLEM to Open at Theater at the 14th Street Y
The production blends dance and theater to honor Marcia Sells, Sheila Rohan, Karlya Shelton-Benjamin, and Lydia Abarca Mitchell.
Clark Center NYC, the organization dedicated to preserving and continuing the legacy of the Clark Center for the Performing Arts, in collaboration with acclaimed dance/theater project From the Horse's Mouth (FTHM), will celebrate the extraordinary legacy of five trailblazing Black ballerinas whose groundbreaking careers and enduring sisterhood are chronicled in journalist Karen Valby's acclaimed book, The Swans of Harlem: Five Black Ballerinas, Fifty Years of Sisterhood, and Their Reclamation of a Groundbreaking History.
The three tribute performances of From the Horse's Mouth: The Swans of Harlem will take place October 16–18, 2026, at the Theater at the 14th Street Y, supporting the forgotten legacy of a group of five pioneering Black ballerinas during the formative years of Arthur Mitchell's Dance Theatre of Harlem. The cast will include the four surviving “Swans” Marcia Sells, Sheila Rohan, Karlya Shelton-Benjamin and Lydia Abarca Mitchell and in memory of Gayle McKinney-Griffith, alongside former DTH dancers, colleagues, and collaborators.
From the Horse's Mouth blends dance and theater to tell the personal stories of dancers, combining storytelling, dance, and archival material to create a unique, one-time-only legacy-based theatrical event. For The Swans of Harlem, FTHM brings this distinctive format to the story of five women whose careers helped transform the landscape of American ballet.
The story of the “Swans” encompasses extraordinary achievement, friendship, resilience, and the often-overlooked realities of being Black women in the ballet world. The “Swans” challenged longstanding barriers in classical ballet and claimed space on some of the world's most prestigious stages, while helping to expand possibilities for generations of Black dancers who followed.
The celebration begins on Wednesday, October 14, with a master class in the basic principles of ballet taught by Theara Ward, followed by a conversation with Marcia Sells, Sheila Rohan, Karlya Shelton-Benjamin, and Lydia Abarca, moderated by Karen Valby, author of The Swans of Harlem. Both programs are free and open to all; registration is requested.
From the Horse's Mouth performances will follow, beginning on Friday, October 16 and continuing through Sunday, October 18. Schedule below.
FROM THE HORSE'S MOUTH: THE SWANS OF HARLEM
PERFORMANCES
Friday, October 16, 2026 - 7:00 PM
Saturday, October 17, 2026 - 7:00 PM
Sunday, October 18, 2026 - 3:00 PM
Theater at the 14th Street Y
344 E. 14th Street (at First Avenue)
New York, NY 10003
Box Office: 212-780-0800
$25 General Admission | $20 Seniors & Students
FREE MASTER CLASS & PANEL DISCUSSION
Wednesday, October 14, 2026
1:30–2:30 PM - A free master class in the basic principles of ballet, taught by Theara Ward. Open to all. Visit ticket link and scroll to Oct. 14 to register.
Wednesday, October 14, 2026
3:30–5:00 PM - A Conversation with the Swans
Marcia Sells, Sheila Rohan, Karlya Shelton-Benjamin, and Lydia Abarca will join Karen Valby, author of The Swans of Harlem, for a conversation about their careers, experiences, friendship, and legacy. This program is free and open to all. Visit ticket link and scroll to Oct. 14 to register.
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