THE SWANS OF HARLEM to Open at Theater at the 14th Street Y

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Clark Center NYC, the organization dedicated to preserving and continuing the legacy of the Clark Center for the Performing Arts, in collaboration with acclaimed dance/theater project From the Horse's Mouth (FTHM), will celebrate the extraordinary legacy of five trailblazing Black ballerinas whose groundbreaking careers and enduring sisterhood are chronicled in journalist Karen Valby's acclaimed book, The Swans of Harlem: Five Black Ballerinas, Fifty Years of Sisterhood, and Their Reclamation of a Groundbreaking History.

The three tribute performances of From the Horse's Mouth: The Swans of Harlem will take place October 16–18, 2026, at the Theater at the 14th Street Y, supporting the forgotten legacy of a group of five pioneering Black ballerinas during the formative years of Arthur Mitchell's Dance Theatre of Harlem. The cast will include the four surviving “Swans” Marcia Sells, Sheila Rohan, Karlya Shelton-Benjamin and Lydia Abarca Mitchell and in memory of Gayle McKinney-Griffith, alongside former DTH dancers, colleagues, and collaborators.

From the Horse's Mouth blends dance and theater to tell the personal stories of dancers, combining storytelling, dance, and archival material to create a unique, one-time-only legacy-based theatrical event. For The Swans of Harlem, FTHM brings this distinctive format to the story of five women whose careers helped transform the landscape of American ballet.

The story of the “Swans” encompasses extraordinary achievement, friendship, resilience, and the often-overlooked realities of being Black women in the ballet world. The “Swans” challenged longstanding barriers in classical ballet and claimed space on some of the world's most prestigious stages, while helping to expand possibilities for generations of Black dancers who followed.

The celebration begins on Wednesday, October 14, with a master class in the basic principles of ballet taught by Theara Ward, followed by a conversation with Marcia Sells, Sheila Rohan, Karlya Shelton-Benjamin, and Lydia Abarca, moderated by Karen Valby, author of The Swans of Harlem. Both programs are free and open to all; registration is requested.

From the Horse's Mouth performances will follow, beginning on Friday, October 16 and continuing through Sunday, October 18. Schedule below.

FROM THE HORSE'S MOUTH: THE SWANS OF HARLEM

PERFORMANCES

Friday, October 16, 2026 - 7:00 PM

Saturday, October 17, 2026 - 7:00 PM

Sunday, October 18, 2026 - 3:00 PM

Theater at the 14th Street Y

344 E. 14th Street (at First Avenue)

New York, NY 10003

Box Office: 212-780-0800

$25 General Admission | $20 Seniors & Students

FREE MASTER CLASS & PANEL DISCUSSION

Wednesday, October 14, 2026

1:30–2:30 PM - A free master class in the basic principles of ballet, taught by Theara Ward. Open to all. Visit ticket link and scroll to Oct. 14 to register.

Wednesday, October 14, 2026

3:30–5:00 PM - A Conversation with the Swans

Marcia Sells, Sheila Rohan, Karlya Shelton-Benjamin, and Lydia Abarca will join Karen Valby, author of The Swans of Harlem, for a conversation about their careers, experiences, friendship, and legacy. This program is free and open to all. Visit ticket link and scroll to Oct. 14 to register.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 02 Hrs 09 Min 25 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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