THE PASTRY PRINCE, LOST IN BIRDLAND to Headline Light Opera Lab Showcase

NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Light Opera Lab will present its Inaugural Showcase on Friday, August 7, and Saturday, August 8, 2026. Staged in the Grand Theater at Producers Club Theaters (358 W 44th St), the showcase brings a pair of sharp, accessible, and laugh-out-loud short operas to Midtown Manhattan with an emphasis on welcoming environment, casual dress, and budget-friendly accessibility.

The 100-minute double feature highlights both a fully staged mainstage production and a first-look developmental preview:

HEADLINER: The Pastry Prince — When a traveling theater troupe arrives in Bologna, a baker's daughter grows tired of waiting for a proper suitor and takes matters into her own hands—baking herself a golden, perfect prince straight out of the oven! As her creation comes to life, theatrical magic and real-world heart collide in a hilarious, heartwarming tale for all ages.

LAB PREVIEW: Lost in Birdland — Inspired by Aristophanes and featuring a nod to Mozart's famous bird-catcher, this comedic short follows two travelers and their opinionated birds lost in a storm-battered forest, where a mysterious melody beckons from the canopy.

Affordable & Accessible Ticketing

Light Opera Lab is committed to ensuring high-quality performing arts remain accessible to all New Yorkers. General admission tickets are priced at $45, with premium VIP packages available for $75.

To remove financial barriers for students, artists, and patrons experiencing economic need, Light Opera Lab offers a dedicated Pay-What-You-Can ticket tier. Patrons can reserve seats online via Zeffy or by contacting info@lightoperalab.com.

SHOW SCHEDULE & EVENT DETAILS

Venue: The Grand Theater at Producers Club Theaters, 358 West 44th Street (between 8th & 9th Aves), New York, NY 10036

Runtime: ~100 minutes (includes one intermission)

Dress Code: Casual & comfortable (jeans welcome)

Age Recommendation: All ages



Photo Credit: Light Opera Lab

Need more Opera Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming