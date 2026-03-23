San Diego Opera Reveals 2026-27 Season - Mozart's THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO and More

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San Diego Opera has revealed its 2026–2027 season. The season showcases four distinctive works spanning centuries and styles, offering material that ranges from a timely love story to shocking tragedy to effervescent comedy.

The San Diego Opera 2026–27 season begins with the previously announced Southern California premiere of Fellow Travelers, composed by Gregory Spears with a libretto by Greg Pierce, playing July 10–12 at the Balboa Theatre. From October 23–25, audiences will experience Giuseppe Verdi’s intense tragedy Rigoletto. To celebrate American composer Carlisle Floyd’s centenary in 2026, the company will feature his powerful opera Susannah from February 12–14. The season concludes April 2–4 with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s comic masterpiece, The Marriage of Figaro.

Leading Verdi’s Rigoletto will be baritone Michael Chioldi. Chioldi returns to SDO for the first time since 2000 when he appeared as Masetto in the company’s production of Don Giovanni. Making their debuts with the company are soprano Madison Leonard, who will perform the role of Gilda, and Argentinian-American tenor Jose Simerilla Romero who performs the role of the caddish Duke. Bass Peixin Chen – last seen in San Diego Opera’s drive-in Barber of Seville in 2021 – returns to play Sparafucile while San Diego’s own Guadalupe Paz follows her appearance in the title role of 2026’s Carmen to perform the role of Maddalena.

In the title role of Carlisle Floyd’s Susannah are sopranos Hailey Clark, who was recently heard in her 2025 company debut as Nedda in Pagliacci; and recent Metropolitan Opera Laffont Competition Grand Finals winner Teresa Perotta, making her San Diego Opera debut. Bass-baritone Greer Grimsley will perform the role of Olin Blitch, and tenors Joseph Dennis and Christian Sanders will make their company debuts in the roles of Sam Polk and Little Bat. Baritone Richard Paul Fink and mezzo-soprano Luretta Bybee return to San Diego to play the roles of Elder and Mrs. McLean, having last performed together in the company’s 1985 production of The Merry Widow. The production will be led by the renowned soprano, stage director, and Artistic Director of Opera Theatre of St Louis, Patricia Racette.

Nicholas Newton will perform the title role in Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro. Cadie J. Bryan makes her company debut as the bride Susanna. Soprano Sarah Tucker, who has been seen in San Diego as Micaëla (Carmen), Fiordiligi (Così fan tutte), and Mimì (La bohème) performs as Contessa, and baritone Dean Murphy returns to play the Conte after his acclaimed turn in the title role of the company’s 2026 production of The Barber of Seville. Currently in San Diego to perform the title role in SDO’s Carmen, Lisa Marie Rogali, will take on the role of amorous teen Cherubino. Metropolitan Opera stalwart mezzo Elizabeth Bishop is Marcellina.

In Fellow Travelers, tenor Andy Acosta will reprise the role of Timothy Laughlin, a role he has performed in three different productions. Baritone Joseph Lattanzi stars as Hawkins Fuller. Soprano Vanessa Becerra will bring to life the role of Miss Lightfoot and soprano Amber R. Monroe will perform as Mary Johnson.

In the pit for each production will be the renowned San Diego Symphony Orchestra, continuing a longstanding collaborative partnership between the two organizations. San Diego Opera’s Principal Conductor Yves Abel will lead the productions of Rigoletto and Susannah and Resident Conductor and Chorus Master Bruce Stasyna will conduct Fellow Travelers. The conductor and director for The Marriage of Figaro and director for Rigoletto will be announced at a later date.

Audiences can anticipate three remarkable production designs during the 2026–2027 season. Robert Dahlstrom’s set for Rigoletto was originally showcased in San Diego Opera’s 2019 staging. Susannah features scenic design by Andrew Boyce, costumes by Kaye Voyce, and projections from Greg Emetaz. For The Marriage of Figaro, which San Diego Opera last performed in 2018, Leslie Travers provides both scenic and costume designs.

All operas will be performed in their original languages, with English and Spanish supertitles projected above the stage. Subscriptions are available to either renew or purchase beginning Friday, March 27.