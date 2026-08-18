Portland Opera Single Tickets for 26-27 Season Now Available

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Portland Opera has announced that single tickets are now available for their 26/27 Season DRIVEN BY VISION. Subscription tickets will also remain available through October. The company will offer a variety of productions to entice seasoned operagoers and new audience members alike. The season runs from November, 2026 through March, 2027.

'Our 62nd season is sure to delight, engage, and educate.' says Artistic Director Alfrelynn Roberts. 'Let Portland Opera transport you from the parlors of Paris, to los hogares of the Eastern Oregon desert, to the waterfront community of Catfish Row, with the music of three very different, yet complementary, productions that embody the enduring belief that transformation is always possible.'

Director of Development Beth Lewis adds, 'It's a testament to the creativity and tenacity of Portland Opera that, even in the midst of our SOS fundraising campaign KEEP PORTLAND OPERATIC, we can produce a season that is enticing and artistically excellent, yet still fiscally responsible.'

The season opens with the perennial favorite La Traviata performed in concert at the Keller Auditorium. Filled with some of opera's most unforgettable music, La Traviata tells the heartbreaking story of a woman determined to live authentically despite society's judgment. Passionate, intimate, and emotionally challenging, Verdi's masterpiece explores love, sacrifice, freedom, and the personal cost of choosing truth over convention in a world where reputation dictates fate. This captivating concert experience, featuring principal singers alongside the Portland Opera Chorus and Orchestra, is presented on Friday evening, November 6th and as a Sunday matinee on November 8th.

Portland Opera to Go will stage the world premiere production of The Crown Maker at the World Trade Center Theatre for three performances on December 4th and 5th. The third installment in the 'Our Oregon' series, this original opera honors the life and legacy of Eva Castellanoz, Mexican American healer, artist, educator, and advocate for immigrant rights. The Crown Maker celebrates the transformative power of cultural memory, community leadership, and creative expression rooted deeply in Oregon's diverse communities. Performed as a traditional Corrido in Spanish and English, with unique percussive and guitar instrumentation, this passionate work blends opera and traditional storytelling in a style captivating for all ages.

Provocative, groundbreaking, and widely regarded as the great American opera, Porgy and Bess closes the season with four performances at the Newmark Theater March 5th through 13th, 2027. Blending jazz, blues, gospel, and spirituals into a powerful portrait of community life, this unique production will be staged as a live radio show, complete with a foley artist and 'commercials'. Through the Gershwins' unforgettable songs arranged by Russell Garcia (known for the seminal 1959 Ella Fitzgerald/Louis Armstrong rendition) Porgy and Bess explores love, resilience, addiction, faith, and the struggle for dignity amidst hardship.

The theme of DRIVEN BY VISION captures the essence of all these productions. 'It is a collection of stories celebrating resilience, reinvention, and self-determination,' says Alfrelynn Roberts. 'Through unforgettable music and powerful storytelling, these operas honor characters who challenge expectations, embrace transformation, and imagine new possibilities for themselves and the world around them.'

In addition to the three featured productions of the 26/27 season, Portland Opera continues to provide community engagement through Opera a la Cart this summer, with performances at dozens of public parks and wineries.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit portlandopera.org or contact Patron Services at 503-241-1802.

TOUR DATES

LA TRAVIATA (in concert) — Friday 11/6/26 7:30 PM, Keller Auditorium. Performed in Italian with English Captions.

LA TRAVIATA (in concert) — Sunday 11/8/26 2 PM, Keller Auditorium. Performed in Italian with English Captions.

PORTLAND OPERA TO GO: THE CROWN MAKER — Friday 12/4/26 7 PM, World Trade Center Theatre. Performed in English with some Spanish.

PORTLAND OPERA TO GO: THE CROWN MAKER — Saturday 12/5/26 1 PM, World Trade Center Theatre. Performed in English with some Spanish.

PORTLAND OPERA TO GO: THE CROWN MAKER — Saturday 12/5/26 3:30 PM, World Trade Center Theatre. Performed in English with some Spanish.

PORGY AND BESS (as a live radio show) — Friday 3/5/27 7:30 PM, Newmark Theatre. Performed in English with English Captions.

PORGY AND BESS (as a live radio show) — Sunday 3/7/37 2 PM, Newmark Theatre. Performed in English with English Captions.

PORGY AND BESS (as a live radio show) — Thursday 3/11/27 7:30 PM, Newmark Theatre. Performed in English with English Captions.

PORGY AND BESS (as a live radio show) — Sunday 3/13/27 2 PM, Newmark Theatre. Performed in English with English Captions.

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