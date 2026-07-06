Photos: THE MAGIC FLUTE to Open at Santa Fe Opera in New Co-Production With Garsington Opera

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The Santa Fe Opera continues its 2026 Festival Season with a new production of The Magic Flute, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's beloved fairy-tale opera, opening July 4. Check out photos of the production.

Directed by Christopher Luscombe in his Santa Fe Opera debut and conducted by Music Director Harry Bicket, the production is a new co-production with Garsington Opera.

Performed in a new English translation by Jeremy Sams, the production follows Prince Tamino and the bird catcher Papageno on a fantastical journey to rescue Princess Pamina, encountering magical creatures, daring trials, and unforgettable characters along the way.

Inspired by Edwardian pantomime, Luscombe's production combines theatrical spectacle with imaginative storytelling. Scenic designer Simon Higlett creates a world inspired by Victorian music halls through trompe-l'œil scenery, while lighting designer Philip Rosenberg and illusion designer Chris Fisher bring the opera's magical elements to life. Costume designer Robert Perdziola blends early 19th-century silhouettes with whimsical theatrical flourishes. The creative team also includes wig and makeup designer David Zimmerman, chorus director Susanne Sheston, fight and intimacy director Andrew Kenneth Moss, and movement director Rebecca Howell.

The cast features several company debuts, including Josh Lovell as Tamino, Joélle Harvey as Pamina, Jeni Houser as the Queen of the Night, and Alexander Köpeczi as Sarastro. Former Santa Fe Opera Apprentice Will Liverman returns as Papageno alongside current Apprentice Jazmine Saunders as Papagena. Also appearing are Spencer Hamlin as Monostatos, Le Bu as the Speaker, Jasmin Ward, Deanna Ray Eberhart, and Lauren Randolph as the Three Ladies; Dominic Salvati and Will Ryan as the Priests; Dani Jingdan Zhang, Sabrina Langlois, and Natalie Corrigan as the Three Boys; and Matthew Goodheart and Sunghoon Han as the Armored Men.

Performed in English with English and Spanish supertitles, The Magic Flute runs approximately three hours, including one 25-minute intermission. Eight performances are scheduled for July 4, 10, and 15, and August 4, 13, 22, 25, and 28, 2026.

The creative team includes conductor Harry Bicket, director Christopher Luscombe, scenic designer Simon Higlett, costume designer Robert Perdziola, lighting designer Philip Rosenberg, illusion designer Chris Fisher, wig and makeup designer David Zimmerman, chorus director Susanne Sheston, fight and intimacy director Andrew Kenneth Moss, and movement director Rebecca Howell.

The Magic Flute features music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart with a libretto by Emanuel Schikaneder and is presented in a new co-production with Garsington Opera using Jeremy Sams' English translation.

Photo Credit: Santa Fe Opera



Harry Bicket

Matthew Goodheart, Josh Lovell, Sunghoon Han

The Santa Fe Opera Chorus, Will Liverman

Deann Ray Eberhart, Jasmin Ward, Lauren Randolph, Jeni Houser, Josh Lovell

Alexander K peczi

Alexander K peczi, Le Bu, The Santa Fe Opera Chorus

Dani Jingdan Zhang, Sabrina Langlois, Natalie Corrigan, Josh Lovell

Simon Higlett

Deanna Ray Eberhart, Jasmin Ward, Lauren Randolph, Josh Lovell, Will Liverman, Dani Jingdan Zhang, Natalie Corrigan, Sabrina Langlois, The Santa Fe Opera Chorus

The Santa Fe Opera Chorus, Josh Lovell

Jo lle Harvey, The Santa Fe Opera Chorus, Alexander K peczi, Josh Lovell

Deanna Ray Eberhart, Will Liverman, Jasmin Ward, Josh Lovell, Lauren Randolph

Jo lle Harvey, Josh Lovell

Spencer Hamlin

Jeni Houser

Jo lle Harvey, Jeni Houser

Jo lle Harvey, Josh Lovell

Jo lle Harvey, Josh Lovell

Will Liverman

Dani Jingdan Zhang, Natalie Corrigan, Sabrina Langlois

Jeni Houser

Will Liverman, Spencer Hamlin

Josh Lovell, Le Bu

Deanna Ray Eberhart, Will Liverman, Jasmin Ward, Josh Lovell, Lauren Randolph

Josh Lovell

Jo lle Harvey, Will Liverman

Jo lle Harvey, Spencer Hamlin

Jo lle Harvey, Josh Lovell

The Santa Fe Opera Chorus, Alexander K peczi, Jo lle Harvey, Will Liverman

Jo lle Harvey

Jo lle Harvey, Josh Lovell

Will Liverman, Jazmine Saunders

The Santa Fe Opera Chorus, Josh Lovell, Jo lle Harvey

Jo lle Harvey, Jodh Lovell

Will Liverman

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