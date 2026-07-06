Photos: MADAMA BUTTERFLY to Open Santa Fe Opera's 2026 Season With Revived Production

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The Santa Fe Opera will open its 2026 season with a revival of Puccini's MADAMA BUTTERFLY, returning a 2010 production originally conceived by the late Lee Blakeley to the Crosby Theatre stage. Check out photos of the production.

Director Melanie Bacaling leads the revival in her Santa Fe Opera main stage directorial debut, with conductor John Fiore leading a cast that includes Karen Chia-ling Ho as Cio-Cio-San, Stephen Costello as Pinkerton, and Sun-Ly Pierce as Suzuki, among several artists making company debuts. The production runs 12 performances beginning July 3, 2026, sung in Italian with opera titles in English and Spanish.

The Santa Fe Opera's 2026 Season opens with a revival of the 2010 production of Puccini's Madama Butterfly, originally conceived by the late Lee Blakeley and revived by director Melanie Bacaling in her Santa Fe Opera main stage directorial debut. Says Melanie, 'It is an honor to bring this beloved production back to the Santa Fe Opera stage. Madama Butterfly is treasured in the operatic canon, giving us some of Puccini's most celebrated music through a story of immense tragedy. It is a privilege to continue interrogating the narrative with respect and representation at the forefront.'

Puccini's transcendental music floats in the Crosby Theatre as the story unfolds. This poignant staging blends tradition with emotional depth, featuring elegant scenery by Jean-Marc Puissant, costumes by Brigitte Reiffenstuel and atmospheric lighting by Rick Fisher. Susanne Sheston serves as Chorus Director. Andrew Kenneth Moss serves as Fight and Intimacy Director, and David Zimmerman is the Wig and Makeup Designer.

Conductor John Fiore leads a phenomenal international cast, with several making company debuts: Karen Chia-ling Ho as Cio-Cio-San, Sun-Ly Pierce as Suzuki and Ya-Chung Huang in his American debut singing Goro. Stephen Costello sings Pinkerton and Jonathan Burton takes the role for the final two performances (August 26 and 29). Former Apprentice Singers Jarrett Ott and Le Bu perform Sharpless and the Bonze, respectively.

Apprentice Singer Evan Lazdowski joins as the Official Registrar. Apprentice Singers making their debuts are Yeongtaek Yang as Yamadori, Alissa Goretsky in the role of Kate Pinkerton, Kyle White as Yakuside, Lauryn Davis as the Cousin, Matthew Juhlin as the Imperial Commissioner, Darya Narymanava as Butterfly's Mother and Sophia Baete in the role of the Aunt.

Photo Credit: Santa Fe Opera



Jarret Ott

Stephen Costello, Karen Chia-ling Ho, Sun-Ly Pierce

Karen Chia-ling Ho, The Santa Fe Opera Chorus, Stephen Costello

Stephen Costello, Karen Chia-ling Ho

Stephen Costello

Sun-Ly Pierce, Karen Chia-ling Ho, Stephen Costello

Karen Chia-ling Ho, Stephen Costello

Stephen Costello, Jarrett Ott

Ya-Chung Huan, Stephen Costello, Karen Chia-ling Ho, Darya Narymanava, Sophia Baete

Le Bu, Karen Chia-ling Ho

Sun-Ly Pierce, Karen Chia-ling Ho, Stephen Costello

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