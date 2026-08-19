Opera Orlando to Host Florida District of Met Opera LAFFONT COMPETITION

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Opera Orlando will serve as the presenting company for the Florida district of The Metropolitan Opera's Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition, one of the most prestigious vocal competitions for emerging opera singers in North America.

The 2026 Florida District Competition will take place Saturday, November 7, at Trinity Preparatory School and will be open to the public. Approximately 25 of Florida's most promising young classical singers are expected to compete for awards and the opportunity to advance to the Southeast region competition, with regional winners ultimately advancing to the national semifinals and grand finals on the stage of The Metropolitan Opera in New York City.

Formerly known as The Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions, the Laffont Competition has played an important role in identifying and developing generations of leading opera singers. Alumni include Renée Fleming, Susan Graham, Stephanie Blythe, Lawrence Brownlee, Jamie Barton, Lisette Oropesa, Ryan Speedo Green, and Nadine Sierra.

Opera Orlando education director Sarah Purser has stepped into the role of co-director of the Florida District, joining longtime competition director Joan Travis. Ms. Purser's new role is a natural extension of her work at Opera Orlando, where she oversees the Company's education and emerging-artist initiatives and works extensively with young singers at multiple stages of their development.

'Supporting young singers as they make the transition from student to professional artist is at the heart of so much of what we do at Opera Orlando,' says Sarah Purser. 'The Laffont Competition can be a transformative experience for an emerging singer — not only because of the opportunity to advance, but because they are heard by leaders in the field, receive meaningful feedback, and become part of a larger professional community. I'm thrilled that Opera Orlando can help support that journey right here in Central Florida.'

Ms. Purser succeeds outgoing co-director Swantje Levin, who is stepping down after a long and dedicated tenure with the Florida District. Opera Orlando and the Florida District extend their deep gratitude to Levin for her years of leadership and service to young artists.

'Swantje has given so much to this competition and to generations of singers,' says Sarah Purser. 'Joan and I are honored to continue the work she has helped build, and we look forward to carrying that legacy forward while growing the competition's connection to Opera Orlando and Central Florida's vibrant arts community.'

The 2026 Florida district competition welcomes an accomplished panel of judges: Christopher McBeth, artistic director for Utah Opera; The Metropolitan Opera soprano Emily Pulley; and Melissa Wegner of The Metropolitan Opera's artistic staff. Ms. Pulley is a familiar face to Orlando audiences, having previously performed with Opera Orlando in both the world premiere of The Secret River and the site-specific production of Rusalka.

As part of the competition weekend, Ms. Pulley will also present a public masterclass on Sunday, November 8, at the Opera Orlando Studios (3855 St. Valentine Way, Orlando) — giving the Company's Studio Artists and audience an additional opportunity to experience the mentorship and professional development at the core of the Laffont Competition.

Open to eligible singers ages 20 to 30, the Laffont Competition is designed to discover promising young opera singers and assist in the development of their careers, from district level through the national grand finals at The Metropolitan Opera. By hosting the Florida district, Opera Orlando further deepens its commitment to building a pipeline for emerging artists — from youth education and pre-professional training to Studio Artists and early professional opportunities.

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