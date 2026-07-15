Opera Carolina Appoints New General Director Stefano Vignati for 77th Season

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Opera Carolina is launching a new chapter in its 77-year history with the appointment of Maestro Stefano Vignati, current Music Director and Principal Conductor, as General Director, ushering in a renewed vision centered on artistic excellence, financial sustainability, community engagement, and international collaborations.

Recently, Maestro Vignati conducted the Puccini Festival Torre del Lago production of Turandot during a landmark tour of China, inaugurating the centennial celebrations in Xiamen, Chongqing, and Wuhan in the presence of the Honorable Christopher L. Green, Consul General of the United States in Wuhan. This summer, he will conduct the Orchestra of the Teatro Carlo Felice di Genova at the prestigious Lerici Music Festival, leading the world premiere of 'Per Mare', a symphonic work by composer Roberto Di Marino. Through his extensive international collaborations and artistic leadership, Maestro Vignati continues to bring exceptional visibility, prestige, and new opportunities to Opera Carolina, further strengthening the company's position as one of the leading cultural institutions in the Southeast.

New supporters and donors have already shown their willingness to bet on this new management, trusting in its innovative plans both artistic and financial.

The 77th Season

Opera Carolina's 77th Season celebrates the timeless power of Opera while embracing innovation, community, and artistic collaboration.

The season opens on September 11, 2026, with Mozart's Requiem at the Knight Theater, presented in partnership with the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra and Charlotte Master Chorale. This special performance commemorates the 25th Anniversary of the Twin Towers' tragedy and honors the resilience, unity, and hope that continue to define our community.

In November, Opera Carolina presents Gian Carlo Menotti's The Medium at the Halton Theater, starring internationally acclaimed mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves, in one of opera's most compelling psychological dramas.

January features at the Belk Theater Opera Carolina's third annual Gala A Night to Remember, celebrating the beauty of opera through an unforgettable evening of beloved love duets and special guest artists.

In February, the company continues its commitment to diversity and inclusivity with its annual Lift Every Voice, celebrating, in a new way, the extraordinary contributions of Afro-American composers and artists whose voices have enriched operatic and classical music traditions worldwide.

The spring season culminates in Giuseppe Verdi's La Traviata, one of the timeless, beloved operas, presented at the Belk Theater under the baton of Maestro Stefano Vignati, in conjunction with the 22nd annual 'Bella Notte'Grand Gala.

Beyond the mainstage, Opera Carolina continues expanding its presence throughout the Charlotte community. Pups & Puccini, presented in partnership with The Humane Society of Charlotte on June 15th, combines great music with community outreach while supporting animal adoption and local families.

In June 2027, the Season also welcomes the 8th Edition of the 'Marcello Giordani' International Voice Competition, presented in collaboration with the International Lyric Academy and Marcello Giordani's wife, Wilma Ahrens. This Competition will bring some of the world's most promising young opera singers to Charlotte, establishing the city as an international destination for vocal excellence. A final Concert Gala will feature all the winners at the Halton Theater.

A Greater Presence in the Community

Opera Carolina will significantly expand its commitment to community engagement by bringing opera beyond the theater and into schools, libraries, neighborhoods, and community spaces through initiatives including:

Opera Xpress - bringing live opera performances directly to schools, parks, and community venues throughout the Charlotte region.

Musical Storytime - introducing children and families to opera through interactive storytelling and music.

Family Opera - Family Friendly Community Concerts

"Be the Heart of Opera Carolina" Campaign

Opera Carolina launches "Be the Heart of Opera Carolina," a comprehensive fundraising campaign inviting individuals, foundations, corporations, and community leaders to invest in the future of opera in Charlotte.

The campaign will support:

Artistic productions.

Arts education and youth programs.

Community engagement initiatives.

Emerging artist training.

Financial sustainability and organizational growth.

Accessibility programs that make opera available to all.

As Opera Carolina enters its 77th season, we welcome new Board leadership with the appointment of architect Paul E. Kardous as Chair of the Board of Directors. A longtime supporter of the organization, Kardous, together with Maestro Vignati and the Board of Directors, will help guide Opera Carolina into its next chapter, focused on financial stability, organizational growth, and deeper engagement with the Charlotte community.

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