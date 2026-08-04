NJPAC Unveils Star-Studded Lineup for 2026 TD James Moody Jazz Festival

NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) has announced the lineup for the 2026 TD James Moody Jazz Festival, returning to Newark from November 6-22 with more than two weeks of concerts, collaborations, tributes, and community events celebrating jazz and its evolving legacy.

Now in its 14th year, the festival will feature performances by Gregory Porter, Bruce Hornsby, Christian McBride, Charles Lloyd, Ben Vereen, Madeleine Peyroux, Jesse Cook, Shoshana Bean, Melba Moore, Lillias White, Karrin Allyson, Jon Faddis, Bill Frisell, Larry Grenadier, Niladri Kumaar, and many more. This year's lineup also includes tributes to jazz legends James Moody, Miles Davis, and Zakir Hussain, alongside free performances and educational events throughout Newark.

The festival opens November 6 with The Space Between the Notes, featuring sitar virtuoso Niladri Kumaar honoring the late tabla master Zakir Hussain. The following evening, the Dizzy Gillespie All-Stars will perform a free Jazz Vespers concert at Bethany Baptist Church celebrating festival namesake James Moody.

Among the festival highlights is Miles @ 100 on November 12, when Jon Faddis leads an all-star ensemble celebrating the centennial of Miles Davis. Gregory Porter returns to NJPAC on November 13 with special guest Madeleine Peyroux, while acclaimed guitarist Jesse Cook takes the stage November 14. Bruce Hornsby joins festival advisor Christian McBride for an intimate performance and conversation on November 15.

The festival also includes free Jazz Jams at Clement's Place on November 18 and two performances by Christian McBride with the New Jersey Symphony under conductor Eric Jacobsen on November 19 and 22, featuring George Duke's Dark Wood: Bass Concerto for Christian McBride and McBride's own orchestral work Fried Bacon.

Broadway legend Ben Vereen will celebrate his 80th birthday with a special concert on November 21 featuring the Andy Farber Orchestra and guest artists Karrin Allyson, Shoshana Bean, Melba Moore, Stephanie Pope, and Lillias White. Earlier that day, NEA Jazz Master Charles Lloyd will perform with Bill Frisell, Larry Grenadier, and Kweku Sumbry.

The festival concludes November 22 with the Wallace Roney Jr. Quartet as part of NJPAC's Dorthaan's Place Jazz Brunch series and the 15th Annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition, hosted by WBGO's Gary Walker and featuring a performance by 2024 winner April May Webb.

Performances will take place at multiple venues throughout Newark, including NJPAC, Clement's Place, and Bethany Baptist Church. Tickets range from free to $79 and are available through NJPAC.

Need more Opera Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming