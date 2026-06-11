MIDSUMMER OPERA DREAM FESTIVAL to Return to Northern Virginia for Second Year

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Canto Vocal Programs will present the second annual Midsummer Opera Dream Festival from July 8 through August 1, 2026, at Dreamscapes Performing Arts Center in Sterling, Virginia.

The festival is led by internationally renowned artists Sharon Mohar, artistic director; Lucy Arner, music director; and Liora Maurer, director of opera studies, who curate and perform in the festival. In addition to the organization’s leaders, the month-long festival features world-class artists including Elizabeth Futral, Ken Weiss, Steven White, and more.

The festival invites audiences to experience opera in fresh and engaging ways through public masterclasses, themed concerts, family-friendly events, open rehearsals, and fully staged performances under the direction of Sharon Mohar, featuring emerging singers from around the world.

About the Festival

The Midsummer Opera Dream Festival serves as the public performance component of the Canto Summer Program Virginia, Canto Vocal Programs’ intensive four-week training program based in Loudoun County, Virginia, for gifted young singers.

Throughout July, participants work closely with internationally recognized faculty, receiving daily coaching, mentorship, and performance opportunities while preparing the festival’s public events.

Festival Highlights

Festival audiences will have the opportunity to witness the artistic journey of the program’s participants through a variety of performances and educational events designed to make opera accessible to newcomers and longtime enthusiasts alike.

In addition to performances, audiences will gain rare insight into the creative process through public masterclasses and events featuring acclaimed faculty and guest artists affiliated with major opera companies, including the Metropolitan Opera, Washington National Opera, and leading European opera houses.

The Midsummer Opera Dream Festival opens with a series of public masterclasses, beginning with a session led by Canto’s founders Sharon Mohar and Liora Maurer on July 8, where audiences can watch singers develop artistry and confidence in real time.

Additional masterclasses feature Music Director Lucy Arner exploring the nuances of Italian opera on July 9, internationally acclaimed Metropolitan Opera soprano Elizabeth Futral sharing insights from her distinguished career on July 11, and Washington National Opera’s Ken Weiss guiding singers through the art of interpretation and musical refinement on July 13.

Instrumental music also takes center stage in Visions, Postcards, and Fables, a solo piano recital by Dr. Katherine Driscoll on July 16.

Festival audiences can then enjoy Kurt Weill: I’m a Stranger Here Myself, a cabaret-inspired exploration of the composer’s journey from Europe to Broadway, on July 18, followed by The (Very) Romantic Concert, an evening of beloved arias and duets celebrating opera’s most passionate tales of love and longing, on July 25.

Families are invited to discover the art form through Who’s Afraid of Opera?! on July 26, an interactive and engaging introduction designed especially for children.

Musical Pairings on July 28 showcases the local ensemble Inspiro Choir, along with Jennifer Quinones and Liora Maurer performing piano four-hands.

The festival also offers a rare behind-the-scenes look at the creative process during an open rehearsal led by conductor Steven White on July 30.

The month culminates with The Soap Opera: Lovers, Liars & Bad Decisions on August 1, a fully staged production of operatic scenes that highlights the artistic growth of the program’s singers and provides a dramatic finale to four weeks of intensive training and performance.

For festival information, visit canto-vocal.org/midsummer-opera-festival-2026. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.

2026 Midsummer Opera Dream Festival Calendar of Events

Location: Dreamscapes Performing Arts Center, 21014 Whitfield Place, Sterling, VA, 20165

July 8, 2026

Masterclass by the Canto Founders

7:00–8:30 PM | Free Admission

Step behind the curtain in this public masterclass led by Canto’s artistic leaders Sharon Mohar and Liora Maurer.

July 9, 2026

Masterclass with Lucy Arner: Italian Opera in Focus

7:00–8:30 PM | Free Admission

Explore the stylistic depth of Italian opera through the conductor’s perspective. Led by Music Director Lucy Arner.

July 11, 2026

Masterclass with Soprano Elizabeth Futral

7:00–8:30 PM | Tickets: $16

A rare opportunity to learn from the acclaimed Metropolitan Opera soprano known for her versatility and international career.

July 13, 2026

Masterclass with Ken Weiss

7:00–8:30 PM | Tickets: $16

An intimate exploration of interpretation led by the Principal Coach of the Washington National Opera Cafritz Young Artists Program.

July 16, 2026

Visions, Postcards, and Fables: Piano Concert by Dr. Katherine Driscoll

7:00–8:30 PM | Tickets: $26

A musical journey exploring how composers create imagery and narrative through works by Beethoven, Chopin, Debussy, Grieg, and more.

July 18, 2026

Kurt Weill: I’m a Stranger Here Myself

7:00–8:30 PM | Tickets: $28

A cabaret-inspired evening presented by Sharon Mohar and Liora Maurer, featuring guest lecturer Maurice Lugassy, explores the music and legacy of Kurt Weill.

This event will be reprised July 20 at 7:00–8:30 PM, presented by the Pozez JCC Northern Virginia.

July 25, 2026

The (Very) Romantic Concert

7:00–8:30 PM | Tickets: $28

An evening of arias and duets celebrating love, passion, and emotional storytelling in opera.

July 26, 2026

Who’s Afraid of Opera?! (Family Program)

11:30 AM–12:30 PM | Tickets: $10

A joyful, interactive introduction to opera designed for children and families of all ages.

July 28, 2026

Musical Pairings

7:00–8:30 PM | Tickets: $26

A concert of piano four-hands and choral music featuring special local ensemble Inspiro Choir, with Jennifer Quinones and Liora Maurer.

July 30, 2026

Open Rehearsal with Conductor Steven White

7:00–8:30 PM | Tickets: $16

A behind-the-scenes rehearsal experience with one of America’s leading opera conductors.

August 1, 2026

The Soap Opera: Lovers, Liars & Bad Decisions

7:00–9:00 PM | Tickets: $36

The grand finale of the festival features fully staged operatic scenes performed by Canto singers.

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