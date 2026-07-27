LA TRAVIATA Performance Added at the Greek National Opera

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With all eight performances of La traviata sold out, the Greek National Opera announces an additional performance scheduled for the 31st of July, 2026, at the Stavros Niarchos Hall at the SNFCC. The schedule for La traviata performances is now as follows: 18, 19, 21, 23, 24, 26, 28, 30 & 31 July 2026 at Stavros Niarchos Hall of the Greek National Opera – SNFCC

Conductor: Lukas Karytinos. Stage director, sets, costumes, lighting: Nikos S. Petropoulos. In the additional performance on the 31st of July, Vassiliki Karayanni will perform as Violetta Valéry, Yannis Christopoulos will portray Alfredo Germont, and Dionysios Sourbis will take on the role of Giorgio Germont. Alongside them, Marissia Papalexiou will perform as Flora Bervoix, Sofia Kyanidou as Annina, Nicolas Maraziotis as Gastone, Christos Rammopoulos as Baron Douphol, Nikos Kotenidis as Marquis d’Obigny, Georgios Papadimitriou as Doctor Grenvil, Antonis Antoniadis as Giuseppe, and Vassilis Dimakopoulos as Servant / Commissioner.

The Greek National Opera concludes the 2025/26 season with Giuseppe Verdi’s emblematic opera La traviata in Nikos S. Petropoulos’ historical staging, which has returned to the GNO twenty-five years after its debut at the Olympia Theatre, following a successful tour to China and Thessaloniki.

Nikos S. Petropoulos offers us a unique portrayal of 19th-century France, recreating Violetta Valéry’s world with unmatched care and aesthetic refinement. The stunning sets and costumes, absolutely faithful to the work’s spirit and time, bring out both the heroine’s luxurious residence in Paris and the serenity of her home in the countryside, in the French capital’s suburbs. Through his staging, Petropoulos highlights the work’s timelessness, striking a balance between the characters’ theatrical grandeur and human sensitivity. The revival is directed by Ion Kesoulis, with choreography by Dimitra Svigkou and lighting revival by Christos Tziogkas.

Based on Alexandros Dumas fils’s play La Dame aux camélias (The Lady of the Camellias), the opera tells the story of Violetta Valéry, a famous Parisian courtesan who finds true love with the son of a respectable bourgeois family in Paris. Their relationship, however, provokes a reaction from the young man’s family, leading to the couple’s forced breakup and ultimately to their heartwrenching reunion, shortly before Violetta draws her last breath. In La traviata, Verdi weaves one of the most intricate and poignant psychological portraits in the history of opera, with music that constantly evolves to reflect Violetta’s inner world and shifts in mental state.

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