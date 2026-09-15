LA SONNAMBULA to Premiere at National Sawdust

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Opera Praktikos will present the world premiere of its latest project La Sonnambula (The Sleepwalker) as part of National Sawdust's 2026 makemake Festival. In a one-night only concert performance on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, this unique 90-minute work transforms Bellini-Romani's classic masterwork into an unparalleled integrated experience where Italian song and American Sign Language become one expressive whole. Featuring arrangement and orchestration by Spicer Carr, ASL translation & integration by Brandon Kazen-Maddox, Director of Artistic Sign Language by Patrice Creamer; Book, and English translation by Marianna Mott Newirth, this production integrates ASL and Deaf culture into the narrative of a classic opera setting the standard for what's possible when Disability-creativity is brought into the field.

“Working with an interabled team, we view Romani's story through a disability lens, building a deeply familiar yet entirely distinct work. Our abridgement asks universal questions of belonging, examining the complex relationships people with disabilities have with one another and with the community at large.” - GREG MOOMJY, Artistic Director and Co-Founder of Opera Praktikos

In this 2026 retelling of an 1831 story, the historical misunderstandings of somnambulism serve a powerful metaphor for society's contemporary barriers to understanding disability. Featuring two very talented performers in the lead roles, Deaf actress Treshelle Edmond signs Lisa and Aja Nile-Brimm sings Amina with an extraordinary cast and orchestra behind them.

“The process of integrating ASL with opera requires a lot of advanced work and clear communication. Honoring Deaf culture and opera culture as distinct and complementary expressions of art takes time and understanding. As we learn best ways to collaborate, we discover something new in the classic works. We hope La Sonnambula becomes a model for other opera companies to produce interabled-works for future programming.” - MARIANNA MOTT NEWIRTH, Executive Producer and Co-Founder of Opera Praktikos

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