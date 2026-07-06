Knoxville Opera to Present DIE FLEDERMAUS and MADAME BUTTERFLY in 2026–2027 Season

NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. Sign Up

Knoxville Opera's 2026-2027 Dreamers & Deceivers season brings audiences two productions that live on opposite ends of the emotional spectrum - the giddy, masquerading mischief of Strauss's Die Fledermaus and the aching devotion of Puccini's Madame Butterfly - each one asking what happens when the story we tell ourselves collides with the truth.

The season opens October 23 and 25, 2026, at the historic Tennessee Theatre with Johann Strauss (ii)'s Die Fledermaus, a champagne-soaked comedy of mistaken identities and social mischief. Soprano Emily Margevich makes her Knoxville Opera debut as Rosalinda, opposite baritone Brian James Myer as her husband Eisenstein, in a plot fueled by a masked ball where no one is quite who they claim to be. They are joined by soprano Rachel Blaustein (Adele), tenor Julius Ahn (Alfred), baritone Philip Schneider (Dr. Falke), baritone Andrew Wilkowske (Frank), and mezzo-soprano Kira Dills-DeSurra (Prince Orlofsky). Noam Aviel conducts and Dean Anthony directs this evening of waltzes and disguise.

The season continues January 29 and 31, 2027, also at the Tennessee Theatre, with Puccini's Madame Butterfly, one of opera's most intimate and devastating portraits of love and loss. Soprano Karen Chia-ling Ho - last seen on the Tennessee Theatre stage as Micaëla in Carmen - takes on the title role of Cio-Cio-san, a young geisha whose unwavering faith in an American naval officer's promise leads her toward heartbreak. She's joined by mezzo-soprano Kristen Choi (Suzuki), tenor John Pickle (B.F. Pinkerton), bass-baritone Richard Ollarsaba (Sharpless), tenor Julius Ahn (Goro), and bass-baritone Zizhao Wang (The Bonze). Judith Yan conducts and Dean Anthony directs.

Beyond the two mainstage productions, Knoxville Opera is expanding its presence across the community this season with a full slate of events:

Knoxville Opera Salon Series, a recital series presented in partnership with the historic Eugenia Williams House, brings audiences closer to the human voice than ever before, featuring acclaimed guest artists, rising stars, and Knoxville favorites. The series continues throughout the season, beginning September 3 & 5, 2026.

Opera Under the Stars: A Summer Series at Augusta Quarry, a three-concert outdoor summer series at Augusta Quarry in Fort Dickerson Park, brings opera, musical theatre, and familiar favorites to the lawn under the stars. The series begins Thursday, July 23, 2026, with additional evenings August 27 and September 24.

Knoxville Opera's Voices of Valor Concert honors the service and sacrifice of America's military community, featuring the Military Voices of East Tennessee chorus alongside Knoxville Opera artists and guest ensembles in an evening of patriotic favorites and selections from acclaimed American operas inspired by veterans' experiences. The concert takes place Sunday, November 8, 2026.

Rossini Festival, Knoxville's free International Street Fair, returns April 17 & 18, 2027, in downtown Knoxville, with live entertainment across four outdoor stages alongside food vendors and local artisans.

New season subscriptions go on sale Monday, July 13 at www.knoxvilleopera.org/subscriptions, and single tickets are available Monday, August 10 at www.knoxvilleopera.org/tickets, or by calling 865-524-0795.

DIE FLEDERMAUS | October 23 & 25, 2026 | Tennessee Theatre

Conductor: Noam Aviel

Director: Dean Anthony

Rosalinda: Emily Margevich

Adele: Rachel Blaustein

Eisenstein: Brian James Myer

Alfred: Julius Ahn

Dr. Falke: Philip Schneider

Frank: Andrew Wilkowske

Prince Orlofsky: Kira Dills-DeSurra

MADAME BUTTERFLY | January 29 & 31, 2027 | Tennessee Theatre

Conductor: Judith Yan

Director: Dean Anthony

Cio-Cio-san: Karen Chia-ling Ho

Suzuki: Kristen Choi

B.F. Pinkerton: John Pickle

Sharpless: Richard Ollarsaba

Goro: Julius Ahn

The Bonze: Zizhao Wang

Don't Miss a Opera News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...