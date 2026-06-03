Gulfshore Opera Names Julie Maykowski as First Chief Development Officer

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Gulfshore Opera (GO), beginning its 13th season, has announced the appointment of Julie Maykowski as the organization's first Chief Development Officer marking a significant milestone in the organization's continued growth and long-term sustainability.

The creation of this new leadership role reflects Gulfshore Opera's expanding artistic footprint and deepening commitment to community engagement, education, and philanthropic partnerships across Southwest Florida.

Maykowski brings extensive experience in nonprofit leadership, fundraising strategy, institutional advancement, and arts administration. Throughout her career, she has worked closely with performing arts organizations, including Sarasota Opera and Florida Grand Opera, to strengthen philanthropic support, deepen community engagement, and build sustainable organizational growth.

In her new role, Maykowski will lead Gulfshore Opera's fundraising and development initiatives, including individual giving, legacy gifts, corporate partnerships, foundation relations, and special campaigns designed to support the company's artistic and educational mission.

Founding General and Artistic Director, Steffanie Pearce exclaimed “This is a pivotal step for GO, one we have been planning for a long time. I am thrilled that our search led us to a highly regarded industry expert with 20 years of experience in the opera business.”

Maykowski expressed enthusiasm about joining the organization and contributing to its future growth. “Gulfshore Opera is something of a unicorn in today's opera landscape,” said Maykowski. “At a time when many organizations are contracting, Gulfshore Opera continues to grow under Steffanie Pearce's visionary leadership. The organization is supported by a board that truly embraces its role as ambassadors and fundraisers along with a community that is responding with extraordinary enthusiasm and generosity. It is incredibly exciting to join a company with such momentum, creativity, and purpose. Steffanie is, without question, the lead unicorn.”

Gulfshore Opera has become a vibrant cultural force in the Southwest Florida region, from Punta Gorda to Marco Island. Through its partnership with Artis—Naples and other leading arts organizations, innovative and diverse musical programming, educational outreach, and commitment to presenting exceptional operatic performances, GO elevated the quality of life for all in our region.

For more information about Gulfshore Opera, please visit Gulfshore Opera.

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