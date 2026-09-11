Greek National Opera Intercultural Choir Launches Open Call

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The GNO Learning & Participation Intercultural Choir invites professional and amateur musicians from all communities across the city to join and open call to participate in the Greek National Opera Intercultural Choir.

They are seeking people who love singing and are interested in exploring musical traditions from diverse places and eras. Expressions of interest to participate in the Choir will be accepted exclusively through the form you will find here. Those interested are requested to fill out and submit their applications by 27 September 2026.

The 2026/27 season signals a new creative phase for the GNO Intercultural Choir, which – under the musical instruction and conducting of Vasso Karioti – will focus on a capella repertoire, that is, choral music without instrumental accompaniment. The a cappella art of singing relies on fellow choristers and the ensemble, commitment and consistency, active listening, and mutual involvement. Special emphasis will be placed on physical activation during choral activities, with the goal of developing the ensemble’s vocal and expressive potential. Moreover, this year’s cycle will be enriched by a series of workshops led by musicians specialized in diverse musical genres and traditions, aiming to further expand the Choir’s repertoire.

Rehearsals will take place every Monday, from 18.30 to 20.30 at the GNO Chorus’ Rehearsal Hall at the SNFCC, starting on 12 October 2026. Eligible to participate are persons aged 18 and over.

The process for selecting new participants will prioritize highlighting the Choir’s cross-cultural character and achieving balanced representation across all age groups and vocal categories.

The Choir’s rehearsals will be held on a weekly basis at the Greek National Opera at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center.

The Greek National Opera’s Intercultural Education Events are sponsored by Piraeus Bank. This support is part of Piraeus Bank’s Corporate Responsibility Programme, EQUALL, specifically the events aimed at enhancing the Younger Generation’s access to Culture.

The GNO Intercultural Choir began its journey in 2016 with Anna Linardou at the helm. Since then, it has continually evolved, bringing together people from diverse nationalities and cultural and musical backgrounds who join their voices in concerts and artistic collaborations, while highlighting the power of collective creation and music as a common language.

Starting this season, Vasso Karioti will take the baton for music instruction and leadership, marking a new creative chapter for the Choir. The new cycle will focus on a cappella repertoire through a renewed educational approach and will be enriched by workshops led by musicians from diverse genres and traditions, broadening the Choir’s repertoire and artistic experiences.

Over its nine-year history, the Intercultural Choir has welcomed members from more than twenty countries and has presented its work at the GNO Alternative Stage at the SNFCC, in various public spaces in Athens, at the Eleftherios Venizelos Airport, and at the Summer Nostos Festival of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation. It has also collaborated with the Gothenburg Opera Chorus and participated in various GNO productions, such as (Another) Winter Journey, as part of the Co-OPERAtive intercultural opera hub events.

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