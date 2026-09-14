FOUR SEASONS CHANGED Will Come to Teatro di Roma in October

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Teatro di Roma will present Four Seasons Changed, a new music and dance work, Oct. 11 at Teatro Argentina in Rome. Performances are scheduled for 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. as part of Romaeuropa Festival 2026. The production is an Italian premiere and has a running time of approximately 80 minutes.

The performance combines music and choreography around Max Richter's 2012 reinterpretation of Antonio Vivaldi's The Four Seasons. The program also features electronic music by Didem Coskunseven. The work is presented as a choreographic concert in which the musicians perform from memory while moving through the performance space alongside a dancer.

Michiel Vandevelde is responsible for the choreography, concept, set design and lighting design. Jolente De Maeyer serves as musical director and solo violinist, while Amanda Barrio Charmelo or Sophia Dinkel performs the dance role. The musical ensemble is BRYGGEN – Bruges Strings.

The BRYGGEN ensemble includes first violinists Veronique De Raedemaeker, Paula Carmona Caminos, Eva Ackerman and Bérénice Awouters; second violinists Isabel Dhallé, Femke Verstappen or Natalia Kotarba, Dominika Karbownicznek and Asude Ata; violists Oleksandr Petryakov, Ana Sofia Sousa, Eva Van de Ven and Natalie Glas; cellists Julia Kotarba, Suzanne Vermeyen and Lieselot Watté; double bassist Lisa De Boos; harpist Leen Van der Roost; and harpsichordist Jan Devlieger. Costumes are by Milk of Lime.

The musical program includes Max Richter's Recomposed: The Four Seasons and Didem Coskunseven's Traveler on a Winter's Night, Parts 1 and 2. The production is presented by BRYGGEN – Bruges Strings with support from the Belgian Tax Shelter through Flanders Tax Shelter.

Tickets are priced at 40 euros for full-price orchestra seating, 32 euros for boxes, orchestra and first- and second-tier seating, and 25 euros for gallery seating. Reduced tickets are 36 euros, 29 euros and 22.50 euros, respectively. Tickets are available through Teatro di Roma and Romaeuropa Festival's official ticketing platforms.

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