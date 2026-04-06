CLYMOVE Will Celebrate Sixth Anniversary Season With World Premieres at New York Live Arts

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CLYMOVE, under the direction of artistic director Clymene Aldinger, will present its sixth anniversary season at New York Live Arts from April 9 through April 11. The three-day engagement will focus on the theme of women’s mentorship and include two world premieres by Aldinger and guest choreographer Ashley Kaylynn Green, a member of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

The opening night performance on April 9 will include a gala and after-party, honoring Dr. Phyllis Penney with the Elisa Monte Leadership Legacy Award. The award is named for Aldinger’s mentor, Elisa Monte, and recognizes Penney’s role as a formative mentor during Aldinger’s early training.

World Premieres

Aldinger’s new work, Quiet Rebellion, will explore themes of resilience and subtle defiance through movement centered on introspection and connection. Green’s Continuum will examine sisterhood and the evolution of female relationships through layered choreography.

Company

The company will include JoVonna Parks, Bridget Cronin, Roxanne Young, Arianna Stendardo, Khaila Espinoza, Sophia Diehl, Samara Taylor, and Josephine Brunner.

CLYMOVE’s anniversary season reflects the company’s ongoing focus on community-building and interdisciplinary approaches to dance, informed by Aldinger’s background in performance and mental health counseling.

Ticket Information

Performances will take place at New York Live Arts, located at 219 West 19th Street. Tickets are $30 for general admission and $20 for students, seniors, and artists. A limited number of $100 opening night tickets, which include VIP seating and access to the after-party, are also available. Reservations may be made by calling 212-924-0077 or visiting newyorklivearts.org.