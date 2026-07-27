CHRISTMAS CAROL GOES WRONG to Make Australian Premiere at Sydney Opera House

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The Australian premiere of the festive fiasco Christmas Carol Goes Wrong will fill the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall with joy and laughter from 17 – 29 December 2026.

The Cornley Amateur Drama Society return to tackle the Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol, with the best of intentions, but a growing feud over who will play Ebenezer Scrooge, plus mishaps with the set and props, lead to Christmas chaos for the merry company. A hilarious take on the much-loved seasonal story, this brilliantly chaotic farce promises a generous helping of frivolity and fun – the perfect festive indulgence for audiences this Christmas.

From Mischief, the Tony and Olivier award-winning team behind The Play That Goes Wrong – the longest running comedy on the West End, which celebrated its 10th anniversary with packed houses at the Opera House in 2025 – Christmas Carol Goes Wrong premiered at London's Apollo Theatre last Christmas, playing an 8-week sold out West End season. Written by original Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, and directed by Matt DiCarlo, a local cast of comedic talent from Australia and New Zealand will be announced for this special presentation.

Sydney Opera House Head of Contemporary Performance Harry Prouse says: “The Mischief team are masters of slapstick and mayhem, and it was an absolute delight to bring our audiences their singular comedic stylings with The Play That Goes Wrong. We can't imagine a better way to celebrate the silly season this year than by welcoming them back to the Opera House, giving the gift of laughter to all.”

Director Matt DiCarlo says: “Christmas is a genuinely funny time of year – making memories with your loved ones is full of mess and madness, and plans often go out the window. Christmas Carol Goes Wrong is a celebration of that chaos, so we invite everyone to join us for a new kind of Christmas that takes traditions and turns them on their head.”

Beginning with a strictly limited preview season on the Gold Coast (HOTA, Home of the Arts 4 – 12 December), the production will be simultaneously presented in Sydney, London and Los Angeles, while also embarking on its second UK tour. The Australian premiere tour is produced by GMG Productions and Stoddart Entertainment Group, presented in agreement with Mischief Worldwide Ltd.



Photo Credit: Matt Crockett

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