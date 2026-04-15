CARMEN To Be Presented By Opéra De Montréal At Place Des Arts

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Opéra de Montréal will present CARMEN by Georges Bizet, running May 2 through May 12 at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, located within Place des Arts. The production will be conducted by Jean-Marie Zeitouni and directed by Anna Theodosakis.

The opera follows Carmen, a free-spirited woman in Seville whose relationship with the soldier Don José leads to escalating jealousy and ultimately tragedy. The work examines themes of freedom, desire, and violence.

The cast will feature Rihab Chaieb in the title role, Arturo Chacón-Cruz as Don José, Ethan Vincent as Escamillo, and Magali Simard-Galdès as Micaëla. Additional cast members include Stephen Hegedus, Dante Mullin Santone, Jamal Al Titi, Tessa Fackelmann, Emma Fekete, and Rocco Rupolo, many of whom are graduates of the company’s Atelier lyrique program.

The production will be performed by the Orchestre Métropolitain, with the Chœur de l’Opéra de Montréal, and will include a large ensemble of performers across soloists, musicians, choristers, dancers, and children.

The creative team includes assistant director Mabel Wonnacott, scenic designer Camellia Koo, lighting designer David Fraser, and chorus master Claude Webster. The production originates from Edmonton Opera, with original staging by Maria Lamont.

Performances are scheduled for May 2, 5, 7, 10, and 12, with the opening night on May 2. Tickets are available through Opéra de Montréal and Place des Arts.