CARMEN From Cape Town Opera to Screen at Ster-Kinekor Cinemas

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Following its sold-out run at the Artscape Opera House this past May, Cape Town Opera's acclaimed production of Georges Bizet's Carmen is coming to the big screen from 23 August 2026, as Ster-Kinekor brings one of the world's most beloved operas to cinema audiences across South Africa.

Building on the resounding success of last year's nationwide cinema screenings of Cape Town Opera's Aida, this latest collaboration offers audiences another opportunity to experience world-class South African opera in spectacular cinematic style.

Based on Prosper Mérimée's 1845 novella and set in 1930s Seville, Spain, Carmen is a gripping story of passion, freedom, desire and jealousy. At its heart is Carmen, a fiercely independent woman who would rather die than betray her own nature. With its unforgettable music, explosive drama and iconic characters, Bizet's masterpiece remains one of the most performed and celebrated operas in the world. Its irresistible Spanish-inspired score, emotional intensity and compelling storytelling make Carmen as thrilling for first-time operagoers as it is for devoted fans.

Filmed during a live performance at Artscape, this visually stunning production stars Nonhlanhla Yende in the title role, alongside Lukhanyo Moyake as Don José, Vuvu Mpofu as Micaëla and Conroy Scott as Escamillo. They are joined by the Cape Town Opera Vocal Ensemble, the Cape Town Opera Children's Chorus and the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Tim Murray, capturing all the power, intimacy and excitement of live theatre on the big screen.

Directed by Steven Stead, the production features set design by Greg King, costumes by Maritha Visagie, lighting by Faheem Bardien and choreography by Naoline Quinzin.

Screenings take place at various Ster-Kinekor cinemas on Sunday 23 August, Tuesday 25 August, Saturday 29 August, Sunday 30 August and Tuesday 1 September 2026: V&A Waterfront, Blue Route and Somerset (Cape Town), Garden Route Mall (George), Rosebank Nouveau, and Cresta (Johannesburg), Brooklyn (Pretoria), Watercrest (Hillcrest, KwaZulu-Natal) and Baywest (Gqeberha).

Bookings have opened with tickets costing 199.90 each. A R100 discount is applicable to community groups and schools. Bookings can be made in person at the cinemas or online.

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