BASSLINE SYMPHONY to Return to Bradford Live with Opera North Orchestra

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Bassline Symphony will take place at Bradford Live, Bradford on Saturday 28 November 2026, featuring TS7, DJ Q and Jamie Duggan with the Opera North Orchestra, with orchestral arrangements by Katie Chatburn.

UK Bassline will take centre stage at Bradford Live this November as Bassline Symphony, the first full symphonic bassline event of its kind, returns for its biggest show yet.

Created by Bradford-born producer Tanya Vital, Bassline Symphony brings the raw energy of bassline together with the scale of a live symphony orchestra - not as a novelty crossover, but as a statement of recognition for one of the North's most influential sounds.

On Saturday 28 November 2026, headline DJs TS7, DJ Q and Jamie Duggan will perform alongside the Opera North Orchestra at Bradford Live, with both worlds sharing equal billing on the same stage. The 2026 production features orchestral arrangements by Katie Chatburn, bringing bassline into full symphonic scale while keeping the force of the genre intact

Bassline, (also known as 4x4 or 'Niche music') emerged from Yorkshire's clubs, raves and working-class communities in the early 2000s. For more than two decades it has filled dancefloors, shaped artists and soundtracked lives across the North and beyond. Bassline Symphony gives that legacy the major-stage platform it has always deserved.

The 2026 show follows the sold-out Bassline Symphony debut at St George's Hall, Bradford in 2025, where 1,500 tickets sold out in advance and audiences responded with 92.9% satisfaction and a Net Promoter Score of 73.8.

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