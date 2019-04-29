for KING & COUNTRY to Perform at Casper Events Center

Spectra Venue Management is pleased to announce that two-time GRAMMY® award-winning Australian duo, for KING & COUNTRY will bring their burn the ships | world tour to the Casper Events Center on Tuesday, November 5 at 7:00 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 3rd at 10:00 am.

Comprised of brothers Joel & Luke Smallbone, for KING & COUNTRY released their much anticipated third studio album, burn the ships in October 2018...a sweeping musical landscape that explores themes of new beginnings, forgiveness, hope, and love. The album's soaring debut and GRAMMY® nominated single, "joy," held the No. 1 spot for four consecutive weeks, marking the group's highest debut on three Billboard charts. Their current single, 'God Only Knows' has reached #1 on the Billboard Audience chart and has accumulated over 27 million total streams. This marks for KING & COUNTRY's fastest rise to No. 1 to date. burn the ships has helped the duo earn three Billboard Music Awards nominations.

To kick off 2019, Joel & Luke launched Part I of their burn the ships | world tour, performing in their Australian homeland for the very first time and selling out every show, including the iconic Sydney Opera House. Their previous album, the gold-certified RUN WILD. LIVE FREE. LOVE STRONG. debuted at No. 1 on iTunes, and produced two GRAMMYs®, four Dove Awards, and a hugely successful 60-date arena tour. They have garnered four No. 1 hits, nine Top 10 hits, and had songs featured on the Emmys, Super Bowl, Sunday Night Football and other high-profile events, including performances on The Tonight Show, Today Show, and Jimmy Kimmel Live! In October 2016, the Smallbone brothers released the indie film inspired by their No. 1 hit of the same name, Priceless, about human trafficking.

Joel and Luke of for KING & COUNTRY say: "For the first time since for KING & COUNTRY began, we're going to be able to share the music and the heart behind it in the most inspirational and theatrical way we've been able to date. We cannot wait to embark on this voyage with you!"

Tickets will be $23, $33, and $43 each. Plus, two exclusive VIP Experiences are available. VIP Q&A Tickets are $63 and include premium seats, a pre-show Q&A with for KING & COUNTRY, and early entry into the building with first access to merchandise shopping. VIP Exclusive Ship-Crew Meet & Greet Experience tickets are $203 each. Join for KING & COUNTRY's "Ship-Crew" and experience the show in an exclusive front-and-center seat inside the stage's bow of the ship! Plus you'll get to personally meet Joel & Luke after the show, be a part of their pre-show Q&A with early entry and first access to merchandise shopping. Ticket go on sale Friday, May 3rd at 10:00 am and can be purchased at www.SinclairTix.com, the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center, by phone at 800-442-2256 or at any statewide SinclairTix outlet.





Related Articles View More Music Stories