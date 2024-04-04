Zae Williams Inks New Distribution Deal With Sparta For From The Block Performance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sparta Distribution has inked a new deal with the culture's music leading performance platform, From The Block Performance. Under this partnership, Sparta will distribute all the platform's current and upcoming performances. This innovative move expands on the distribution hub's mission of representing and nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs in music.

About this new alliance, From The Block Performance Founder, Creator, and Curator Zae Williams commented, “Our distribution partnership means a lot to me and my team because it gives me the ability to continue pouring my resources into musicians across all genres. I'm excited to see all of the new artists that will grow on our platform with our new partnership with Sparta, as their track record speaks for itself, and the connection just feels organic and shares the independent spirit.”

Williams first launched From The Block Performance in 2021. Thus far, the platform has generated a staggering 203 million YouTube views to date by hosting internet-breaking performances with artists such as Cardi B, Offset, Chris Brown, Lil Yachty, Hunxho, 4Batz, and more. Following global expansion into South Africa and Japan, this new deal will continue to amplify From The Block Performance's international impact.

Founded in 2020, Sparta Distribution aims to bridge the flexibility of modern distributors with the might and power of the major label system. The company has garnered north of 2 billion collective streams, while simultaneously paying out over $4 million in royalties to its artists. Sparta has distributed music from Ruth B, ThxSoMuch, redveil, Knox, grouptherapy., Kevian Kraemer and more.