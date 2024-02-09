Winona Oak Shares New Single 'If I Were To Die'

Swedish singer-songwriter Winona Oak has shared a new single ‘If I Were To Die' and announced her EP ‘Void' will be released on 3rd May via Nettwerk.

Re-introducing herself with new music last year, Winona Oak has delved into her songwriting, seeking a more unvarnished sound that meant her poetic voice had nowhere to hide. The outcome is some of her most raw and authentic work yet, with a profound depth to her writing, as seen on recent singles ‘With Or Without You', ‘Fire Escapes' and ‘Fragile Thing'.

New single ‘If I Were To Die' is a heartfelt depiction of the anxiety of the mind and not allowing yourself to be carefree and revel in happiness. Building atmospherically through tense synths and guitars, it climaxes into an emotional and expansive chorus. The video was directed by Julian Gillstrom, who has worked with Winona previously, and perfectly depicts the feeling of being happy in the moment, yet always worrying if things are too good to be true. Winona says;

“When catastrophic thinking sets in, I feel like everything's gonna fall apart. It's almost like I got so used to the chaos that I don't know how to function in peace. When everything is ‘too good to be true' my brain automatically starts creating nightmare scenarios - I feel like I'm better off always expecting the worst.”

“Musically, I love how this song takes you on the same kind of journey as it does lyrically. Dark synths and crying guitars lead you into the arms of a big choir, with each harmony representing its own emotion.”

Alongside the single, Winona has also announced the release of a new EP ‘Void', which she will be announcing the tracklisting for soon, and will be released via Nettwerk on 3rd May. It can be pre-ordered here. Discussing the EP, she says;

“Last year was by far the worst year of my life. When my mom passed away, I lost a part of myself that I will never get back. I've never felt so empty, so far from the person that I used to be. Living with grief is like learning how to live with half a heart. Everything is a constant reminder of what could have been. This EP was created in the middle of the chaos, with a void inside my chest. All the lyrics are raw and unfiltered, there's parts of me in these songs that will tell you more about me than I could ever explain.”

“I feel very lucky to have such beautiful collaborators and friends that made it possible for me to be completely vulnerable. Every songwriter and producer on this record has played an important part of my journey and I could never thank them enough for helping me turn my pain into art. I hope you will love ‘Void' as much as I do.”

Following her debut album ‘Island of the Sun' last year, ‘With Or Without You', ‘Fire Escapes' ‘Fragile Thing' and ‘If I Were To Die', alongside her forthcoming new EP ‘Void', mark an exciting new musical chapter for Winona with more new music to come this year.