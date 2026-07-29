Willie Colón And Héctor Lavoe's 1969 Masterpiece 'Cosa Nuestra' Returns To Vinyl And Cd

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Fantasy Records is set to reissue COSA NUESTRA, the 1969 album by Willie Colón and Héctor Lavoe, on vinyl and CD. The release brings the salsa recording back to physical formats for listeners seeking the original album outside of streaming platforms.

Los Angeles, CA (July 29, 2026)—Craft Latino pays homage to the late Willie Colón with a vinyl and CD reissue of his breakthrough 1969 album with Héctor Lavoe, Cosa Nuestra. A cornerstone of Latin music history, the pair's fourth album has long been considered a salsa masterpiece, thanks to such memorable selections as 'Ché ché colé,' 'Ausencia,' 'Te conozco,' and 'Juana Peña.' Arriving on September 25th and available for pre-order today, this special edition of Cosa Nuestra features all-analog (AAA) mastering and is pressed on 180-gram vinyl.

A limited-edition Metallic Blue color pressing (only 300 copies) will also be available as a standalone or bundled with a Fania Retro Logo T-shirt at Fania.com. Fans can also enjoy the remastered album in both standard and hi-res audio available now on digital music platforms.

ABOUT WILLIE COLÓN AND HECTOR LAVOE

One of the most formidable and innovative duos in Latin music, Willie Colón (1950–2026) and Héctor Lavoe (1946–1993) began their partnership in the mid '60s, when Colón was just 16 and Lavoe was 21. Meeting at Fania Records, the New York City pair quickly established a following, thanks to their soulful 1967 debut, El Malo. By the end of the decade, following The Hustler (1968) and Guisando (1969), Lavoe and Colón had matured into their signature sound, moving beyond the popular boogaloo craze to pioneer the sounds of salsa.

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