William Fitzsimmons Shares 'Dancing On The Sun'

Over the course of his career, William Fitzsimmons has made his living writing a specific brand of honest and inward-looking folk songs that fearlessly and candidly examine the evolving self while dexterously communicating his talent for robust melodies and catchy instrumentation. That the subject matter tends to dwell on the darker parts of human existence and relationships is no coincidence.

Now, Fitzsimmons is set to release Ready the Astronaut (out June 25 via Nettwerk Records) as a powerful testament to his own past, and by weaving his story through the familiar tale of Icarus, he illustrates his willingness to accept his life's highs and lows by paying tribute to the influence they have on the future. Pre-order the album HERE.

Out today, the latest single, "Dancing On The Sun," is about the undeniable force of love that leads us to acts of unfathomable sacrifice and also to unspeakable harm. "Dancing On The Sun" is a moral about being caught up in passion but forgetting that pain and pleasure are never too far from each other.

Speaking with Atwood Magazine, Fitzsimmons says, "'Dancing on the Sun' is another piece to the Icarus puzzle, which the entire 'Ready the Astronaut' album is an attempt at understanding. It's a moment of thinking you've finally reached a point where you can rest and be home, only to find yourself crashing into the ocean below, defeated and alone once again. In its most simple form, it's a lover's plea for return, to be taken back and start over again. But having the silent awareness that it's already too late. 'All the seedlings that we laid, someone else will grow them.'"

Working with the incredibly gifted filmmaker and animator Zach Bell, Fitzsimmons releases a series of concept videos for each single that delve into the Icarus myth.

Listen here: