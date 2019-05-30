We The Fest Lineup Adds Bazzi, Nina Las Vegas, Warpaint

Now with under two months to go and the countdown well and truly on, We The Fest has added yet more acts to this year's stellar lineup.

Joining the likes of Troye Sivan, Rae Sremmurd and 6LACK, is R&B newcomer and viral sensation Bazzi. Harnessing the power of Snapchat and Vine to carve out his early career, the LA-based songwriter has racked up millions of streams and become one of the most hotly tipped vocal talents around. Ticket holders can look forward to his huge collaboration with Camila Cabelo on 'Beautiful', a song which is sure to get the blood pumping and audience singing.

For those more indie inclined, We The Fest has invited all girl quartet Warpaint to Indonesia's vibrant capital. With a career that has spanned for more than a decade, the band has speer-headed the genre of 'art-rock', achieving near legendary status in the process. Their dreamy soundscapes and dulcet tones will undoubtedly have WTF onlookers in a trance from start to finish. Another band flying the flag for indie music, albeit with an electro twist, is Capital Cities, whose bright and catchy songs are set to be a crowd favourite.

Capping off the international headliners is one of Australia's biggest DJ exports, Nina Las Vegas. Enlisted to keep the party going until close, Nina will be taking revellers on a future bass journey and lighting up the Jiexpo Kemayoran with her unique selections. Joining her behind the decks are Indonesian favourites Patricia Shuldtz, Dipha Barus and instant party starters Fun On A Weekend.

We The Fest has also unveiled a raft of new 'Beyond The Music' activations to keep punters entertained when they want to take a break from the music. WTF Post Office, a collaboration with Pos Indonesia, will allow festival goers to send WTF19 special edition postcards via mail with custom made stamps. After writing home, ticket-holders can then sit back and watch a film in the WTF Cinema Club or check out the installation devised by French visionary Vivien Poly exclusively for the festival. This combined with a special area for disabled access, Sama Bisa Bisa Sama, makes We The Fest 2019 one of the most progressive and interesting festivals to go to this summer.

2-day pass tickets are now on sale as well as standard GA/VIB tickets at www.wethefest.com





