Wave to Earth Reveal Release Date for New Album 'Bad Pieces'

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Rising South Korean indie rock band wave to earth have confirmed that their new album, bad pieces, will be released on August 7. It is available to pre-save now HERE.

The album finds the band—trio of Daniel Kim, John Cha, Dong Q—experimenting with new instruments and sounds. “I feel like this [music] is closer to the essence of wave to earth than ever before,” Kim details. “I always thought that each member’s individual musicality should be showcased in the band. As time progressed, we naturally came to this state.”

The title, bad pieces, draws inspiration from the “Bed Peace” sign that hung behind John Lennon and Yoko Ono during their 1969 bed-in protests. “We felt like John and Yoko were having a state of peace within their bed… When people listen to this album, I want them to feel like they are in a state of peace within the space where they’re listening to it,” explains Kim.

“heaven and hell” from the album is out now, a song the band explains is about striving to live with the naivete and purity of a child. Check it out below.

wave to earth will embark on an extensive global tour this fall—“the pieces tour,” promoted by Live Nation, will begin September 4 in Vancouver, with stops in 21 cities across North America including Chicago, Boston, Minneapolis, Seattle, San Francisco, Atlanta, Austin and more, with stops at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall and Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre. The tour will also see shows in Bangkok, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo and more across Asia this November. Complete list of dates below.

The group debuted in 2019 and has gone on to find a global audience, selling out shows across North America, Europe, and Asia. Their latest single “heaven and hell” is the first taste of new music since play with earth! 0.03 (2024). The EP debuted at #5 on Spotify’s Top Albums Debut Global Chart and found the band on a fully sold-out tour across North America.

﻿They have released EPs wave 0.01 (2020) and summer flows 0.02 (2020), and their first full-length album, 0.1 flaws and all (2023), arrived following signing to independent label, WAVY. The album included the breakout single “bad” which soared to #1 on Spotify’s Viral 50 Global Chart. The band has gone on to accumulate over 7 million monthly listeners on Spotify, more than 500 million streams of their hit “seasons,” and perform hundreds of shows around the world, including Lollapalooza in Chicago, Chile and India.

WAVE TO EARTH — the pieces tour

September 4—Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre—Vancouver, BC

September 5—WAMU Theater @ Lumen Field—Seattle, WA

September 8—The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium—San Francisco, CA

September 9—Greek Theatre—Los Angeles, CA

September 11—Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre—San Diego, CA

September 12—Arizona Financial Theatre—Phoenix, AZ

September 15—Pepsi Center WTC—Mexico City, MX

September 18—The Union Event Center—Salt Lake City, UT

September 19—Fillmore Auditorium—Denver, CO

September 21—The Armory—Minneapolis, MN

September 22—Aragon Ballroom—Chicago, IL

September 25—The Theatre at Great Canadian Toronto—Toronto, ON

September 26—MTELUS—Montreal, QC

September 27—MGM Music Hall at Fenway—Boston, MA

September 29—Radio City Music Hall—New York, NY

October 2—The Anthem—Washington, D.C.

October 3—The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark—Philadelphia, PA

October 6—Coca-Cola Roxy—Atlanta, GA

October 7—Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre—Charlotte, NC

October 9—713 Music Hall—Houston, TX

October 10—ACL Live at the Moody Theater—Austin, TX

October 11—The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory—Dallas, TX

November 12—UOB Live—Bangkok

November 15—SM Mall of Asia Arena—Manila

November 18—AsiaWorld-Expo Hall 10—Hong Kong

November 20—Singapore Indoor Stadium—Singapore

November 22—Idea Live Arena—Kuala Lumpur

November 24—Taipei International Convention Center (TICC)—Taipei

November 26—BIGCAT—Osaka

November 27—Zepp DiverCity—Tokyo

Photo credit: Ted Min @tedminted / Courtesy of Wavy International

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