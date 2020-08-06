Watch Ken Andrews Of Failure On BEHIND THE BOARD A New Series On Gibson TV

The first episode offers an in-depth look at the world of studio recording.

Gibson TV has premiered the first episode of the brand new series titled "Behind The Board," which offers an in-depth look at the world of studio recording.

In the debut episode, Gibson TV sits down with Ken Andrews of the band Failure to discuss the writing, recording and production of the band's latest album In The Future Your Body Will Be The Furthest Thing From Your Mind.

Formed in Los Angeles, Failure gained recognition with the release of the album Fantastic Planet. While disbanding in 1997, the band reformed in 2015 and released the album The Heart Is A Monster. After extensive touring sharing stages with the likes of Tool, Swervedriver and HUM, Failure released their latest album In The Future Your Body Will Be The Furthest Thing From Your Mind in 2018.

Failure frontman Ken Andrews is also an acclaimed producer and mixer, having produced and mixed albums by Beck, Chris Cornell, Blink 182, Paramore, Pete Yorn, Nine Inch Nails, A Perfect Circle and Stone Temple Pilots.

View and share the "Behind The Board" episode featuring Failure on Gibson TV, HERE.

