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WATERBODIES, Charlotte Greve's New Album, to Arrive via New Amsterdam

Grammy-nominated Shahzad Ismaily produced the record, which features KHORIKOS and the Bratislava Symphony Orchestra.

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CHARLOTTE GREVE, the German-born, Brooklyn-based saxophonist, composer, and singer, is set to release a new album titled WATERBODIES via New Amsterdam. The record marks GREVE's first release since her acclaimed 2021 album Sediments We Move, issued under the moniker Wood River, and represents her tenth full-length effort as a bandleader but her first under her own name.

Photo Credit: Charlotte Greve, photo by Annika Nagel

WATERBODIES was written while GREVE was pregnant with her first child and produced by Grammy-nominated SHAHZAD ISMAILY. The album draws on improvised jazz, orchestral composition, ambient textures, and chamber synth-pop, with contributions from the New York-based vocal ensemble KHORIKOS and the Bratislava Symphony Orchestra.


Photo Credit: Charlotte Greve, photo by Annika Nagel
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