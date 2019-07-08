Villagers Shares Brand New Single SUMMER'S SONG

Featuring a chorus of six flugelhorns, "Summer's Song" was written and produced by Conor O'Brien and mixed by the legendary Dave Fridmann (Tame Impala, Flaming Lips, MGMT). In Conor's words: "Summer's Song is the closest I'll ever get to writing a pure pop song. I just had to roll with it and I'm glad I did; it was really just an excuse to make the horns sound like sunbeams. Boy it's fun to play live. I can't quite believe we managed to get the magical touch of Dave Fridmann in on the mix".

The video - animated by Joe May and illustrated by Patricio Bauzá - is equally drenched with memories of summers past and anticipation of those to come.

Watch the video for "Summer's Song" here:

Stream "Summer's Song" here.

Villagers released their acclaimed fourth album The Art Of Pretending To Swim last year, and O'Brien has a string of accolades under his belt including two Ivor Novello Awards, two Mercury Music Prize nominations and is a previous winner of Ireland's Choice Music Prize.

Additionally, Villagers' music has featured in both seasons of HBO drama 'Big Little Lies', reaching the Top 60 Shazam charts in the UK and US last month. Villagers' covered Elvis' "Wonder of You", which was featured in the pivotal school fundraiser scene in the Season 1 finale, with actor Adam Scott performing O'Brien's version of the song. The cover was highlighted again recently in Season 2. Both the cover and the original song "Nothing Arrived" are featured on the show's soundtrack. Villagers' Spotify session of single"Nothing Arrived" has hit over 130 million streams.

Fresh from supporting Mumford & Sons on their recent UK arena tour, Villagers will be playing UK & EU shows throughout the summer. All dates below, tickets on sale here.

TOUR DATES:

Fri Jul 12 -- Dublin, Ireland -- Iveagh Gardens

Thur Jul 18 -- Galway, Ireland -- Galway Arts Festival

Fri Jul 19 -- Cork, Ireland -- Cyprus Avenue

Sat Jul 20 -- Kilkenny, Ireland -- Ballykeeffee Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 2 -- Chaves, Portugal -- Festival N2

Wed Aug 7 -- Bruges, Belgium -- Moods Festival

Thur Aug 15 -- Edinburgh, Scotland -- Edinburgh International Festival

Fri Aug 23 --Bangor, Northern Ireland -- Open House Festival

Fri Aug 30 -- Vlieland, Netherlands -- The Great Wide Open

Sat Aug 31 -- Maastricht, Netherlands -- Bruis Festival

Sun Sep 1 -- Darmstadt, Germany -- Golden Leaves Festival

Thur Nov 7 -- Amsterdam, Netherlands -- Paradiso

Fri Nov 8 -- Rotterdam, Netherlands -- LantarenVenster

Sat Nov 9 -- Rust, Germany -- Rolling Stone Park Festival

Mon Nov 11 -- Dusseldorf, Germany -- Zakk

Tue Nov 12 -- Munich, Germany -- Strom

Wed Nov 13 -- Leipzig, Germany -- UT Connewitz

Sat Nov 16 -- Weissenhauser Strand, Germany -- Rolling Stone Beach

Sun Nov 17 -- Deventer, Netherlands -- Burgerweehuis

Mon Nov 18 -- Leuven, Belgium -- Het Depot





