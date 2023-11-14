Video: Rebuilder Share New Video 'Hanging On The Telephone, Pt. II'

Boston punks Rebuilder today share the celebratory new visual for the single “Hanging On The Telephone, Pt. II”.

The video captures the scenes at the band's triumphant hometown release show for their Local Support album this September. A night that Rebuilder vocalist/guitarist Sal Ellington described as “one of the best of our lives” adding, “everyone that was with us that night was a part of something very special.”

Rebuilder's second vocalist/guitarist Craig Stanton reflects on the song, noting that “it's all about not caring what others think, and not getting bogged down with your own negativity. It's about pursuing meaningful connections, embracing imperfections, taking risks, and having fun no matter what people say.”

Rebuilder are also excited to follow their September west coast dates with Streetlight Manifesto with two east coast dates with the band this December in Boston, MA (12/2), and Sayreville, NJ (12/9). 2023 is going to be closed out with an extra-special show at Deep Cuts in Medford, MA, on December 30th, where the band will celebrate their 10-year anniversary.

“Hanging On The Telephone, Pt. II” is taken from the album Local Support, which is out now via Iodine Recordings. Local Support is Rebuilder's second full-length album and their most complete tribute yet to the gritty determination and good people that constitute the special character of their home state of Massachusetts.

Over eleven tracks of pop-punk belters and triumphant indie rock the Boston 4-piece explode everyday pleasures and pains into soaring anthems of shared experience. Local Support arrives permeated with regretful reflections on past relationships, entreaties to persevere through tough times and more candid accounts of life in the bay state.

With a host of friends bringing their unique skills to the table. Ellington notes “ this record is so appropriately named “Local Support” because we had so many people jump in to give suggestions or help in any way they can. Pete Wasilewski from Less Than Jake and Chris Rhodes of the Mighty Mighty Bosstones played horns on “Disco Loadout”, Spacey Casey Prestwood from Hot Rod Circuit played the pedal steel, and Kailynn West from Tiny Stills sang on “Wedding Day”.

Pat Hanlin, who had previously played keys in the band, recorded all the synth and piano as well. Jay Maas put a lot of time recording this record and I think only he could have captured it the way it needed to be.”

The local connections don't stop there either. The album arrives courtesy of Boston's Iodine Recordings, the cover features a shot captured by local photographer Brittany Rose Queen, while old friend Yosef Glushien took care of the layout.

In a nutshell, as Ellington concludes “Local Support is a collection of songs but it's really the story of friendship."

Local Support is available in limited edition ‘Lemon Yellow' and “Arnold Palmer Splatter' vinyl variants here.

Live Dates

December 2nd @ Roadrunner - Boston, MA (with Streetlight Manifesto)

December 9th @ Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ (with Streetlight Manifesto)

December 30th @ Deep Cuts - Medford, MA (10 Year Anniversary Show)