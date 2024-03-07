Video: Kelly Jones Releases Self-Directed 'Inevitable Incredible' Music Video

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kelly Jones has released the music video for new single "Inevitable Incredible." The single is the title track of his brand-new studio album to be released on May 3rd on Stylus Records via Ignition Records Ltd. Pre-order the album on heavyweight LP, CD, and digital formats HERE.

Watch the new music video, directed by Kelly himself, in collaboration with BAFTA nominated cinematographer John Conroy (Luther, Westworld, Broadchurch) HERE.

Serving testament to his creativity and artistic development, the new video sees Kelly as never before. Offering a performance that mirrors the intimacy and vulnerability of the music, the new video sees Kelly front and center, in enticing cinematic shots. An exploration of his artistic vision, the new aesthetic sees Kelly stepping into a directorial role, further spotlighting his versatility.

On directing the new music video, Kelly said: “Directing videos? I've been involved in videos and artwork since 1996. It's all storytelling. I think I see music in colours. It's just about figuring out how to match images with how the music talks to you. Always a battle with budgets! Always up against the clock!! It's always great to collaborate with talented people.”

The recently released track “Inevitable Incredible” marks a bold stylistic shift for Kelly Jones, long established as one of the UK's most prolific, successful, and beloved singers and songwriters. The piano-led, cinematic and widescreen soundscapes are something new and bold for Jones. It's a song that shows a songwriter pushing himself out of his comfort zone and with a vulnerability not often associated with a major artist a quarter of a century into such a hugely successful and storied career. Kelly has written an in-depth piece on the new album, and its inception, which can be read via the NME HERE.

Over the last 25 years, Jones' band Stereophonics have been a mainstay on radio and arena stages, writing anthems that are etched into the heartlands of the public's consciousness like few others.

Following 2022's chart-topping album Oochya! – Stereophonics' 8th UK #1 LP and accompanying sold-out stadium and arena tour that included 2 sold out nights at Cardiff's 60,000 capacity Principality Stadium – Jones shifted gears with his Americana-influenced project Far From Saints and their self-titled debut album.

The project, comprising of Jones and Dwight Baker and Patty Lynn of The Wind and The Wave, received critical and commercial success last year, debuting in the Top 5 on the UK Official Albums Chart whilst topping the specialist UK Official Americana and Country Artists Albums Charts. Now with Inevitable Incredible Jones shows his continued evolution as an artist, able to adapt and steer his songwriting talents in manners that complement and broaden his body of work.

Inevitable Incredible will be available on heavyweight LP, CD, and digital formats on May 3rd via Stylus Records through Ignition Records Ltd. – Pre-order here.