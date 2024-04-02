Video: Grace Cummings Releases 'A Precious Thing' From Upcoming Album 'Ramona'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rising Australian star Grace Cummings has released “A Precious Thing” the final single from her upcoming Jonathan Wilson-produced album Ramona - out this Friday, April 5th via ATO. On “A Precious Thing,” Cummings’ voice shapeshifts from delicate to furious to utterly shattered, channeling the sublime devastation at the heart of her lyrics (“Love is just a thing/That I’m trying to live without/And oh, what a precious thing/But it’s nothing I care about”). The beautiful track comes with an equally stunning music video that features Grace bathed in sunlight, trapezing through open fields.

Check out the video!

Of the song, Grace says, “I wrote this song on Christmas Eve in 2022. I think it’s pretty self explanatory. This song used to feature the screech of an eagle. We decided to take that part out and replace it with a Timpani.”

This spring, Grace will be embarking on a U.S. tour that kicks off in May with stops in Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Brooklyn and more along with her debut at Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta. Get tickets HERE.

In January Grace unveiled the first track from Ramona - “On And On”- along with a hauntingly beautiful video and, just last month, revealed a charming visualizer for the track “Common Man.” Just weeks ago Grace released the title track “Ramona.”

Also an accomplished stage actor, Cummings imbues all of Ramona with an unbridled theatricality—an element on glorious display in the album’s title track. “I wrote that at a time when I wasn’t doing well and had the sense that other people saw me as a weak little bird,” says Cummings, who mined inspiration from Bob Dylan’s 1964 song “To Ramona.” “I didn’t want to be myself so I decided to be Ramona instead, full of intensity and melodrama. For me there’s a lot of safety in putting on a costume or a mask; sometimes it feels like the only way to express any true honesty or vulnerability.”